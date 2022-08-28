Read full article on original website
PharmoryRX in Tullahoma victimized by burglars for second time in two months
For the second time over the past couple of months, someone has broken into PharmoryRX, located at 1940 N. Jackson St. in Tullahoma, and stolen items. According to Pharmacy management, a notification was received at 4:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 that someone was in the building. Management called 911, but the suspects were able to leave before authorities arrived.
Man shot, killed in Shelbyville Friday
A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Franklin County for 2nd time in a week
After a disappointing 0-3 loss to Tullahoma Wednesday, the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team bounced back with a 3-1 win over Franklin County Thursday in their third match in three days. Coffee County dropped the Rebelettes 25-18, 25-23, 11-25 and 25-18. Junior Zowee Dillard had another big day against Franklin...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders fight for 3-1 win over Franklin County
Nothing about Tuesday night’s home match against Franklin County was easy for the Central High School Lady Raiders. Coffee County fought from behind in the first two sets and pulled away in the fourth in a 3-1 win over the Rebelettes, a district match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Manchester BOMA to hold regular meeting Sept. 6 (Agenda)
Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which includes three new members to the board, will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Manchester City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30. Full agenda below:. CITY...
SOCCER: Lady Raiders battle Columbia to 4-4 tie
Coffee County and Columbia went back and forth Thursday night in Manchester, but the Lady Lions got the last goal with 12 minutes to play and finish in a 4-4 tie with the CHS Lady Raiders – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
SPORTS TICKER: Westwood football, CMS volleyball fall Thursday night
Thursday night was not friendly to area sports teams. The Westwood Rockets dropped their second straight decision, falling 36-6 on the road at Fayetteville City. The Rockets trailed at half and got a late 12-yard rushing score by Caleb Hill. Keller Hatfield caught six passes and Elijah Vernon snagged 3 for the Rockets.
Zerrell Benjamin Edwards Jr.
Zerrell Benjamin Edwards Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 93. Mr. Edwards was born in Montgomery, AL to the late Zerrell B. Edwards, Sr. and Elizabeth Williams Edwards. Ben received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Alabama in 1949. As a student, he played the trombone in the university’s “Million Dollar Band”. Mr. Edwards then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was later employed by General Motors in Indianapolis, testing jet engines in various conditions. In 1957, he began working for ARO at Arnold Center in Tullahoma. During his 31 years there, Mr. Edwards served as a supervisor of the J-1 test cell. Most of his career at ARO was spent working as an ASTIF. He was an integral part of its development, from conception through design and operation. Mr. Edwards was also an active member and Elder at First Christian Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was also preceded in death by one brother, Rheo Campbell; and three sisters, Zella Lopez, Jewel Herrod, and Evelyn Helland. He is survived by his wife, Doris Sanford Edwards; two sons, Ken (Melissa) Edwards, and Randy (Jane) Edwards; five grandchildren, Ben (Nicole) Edwards, Brian Edwards, Brent (Alanna) Edwards, Sarah Edwards, and Matthew Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Reece and Adelina Edwards; and many cherished nieces and nephews. A celebration of like service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00pm at First Christian Church with Pastor Tom Murdock officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
100 YEARS OF FOOTBALL: Sept. 23 Red Raider alumni night fast approaching; sign up now for free t-shirt
This fall marks 100 years of football for the Red Raider program, dating back to the days as Manchester High School and then eventually Coffee County Central High School. Celebrations and recognitions are planned for every home game this season with one of the biggest set for Sept. 23 home game against Spring Hill – Alumni Day.
Charles Steven Richardson
Charles Steven Richardson, 80 of Manchester, died on August 26, 2022. He was born in Coffee County to Mary Louise and Bill Richardson on February 2, 1942. Steve attended Hickman Elementary and Coffee County High School. After high school he moved to Nashville where he opened his own business and...
Nadine Stiles
Mrs. Nadine Stiles, age 73, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Stiles was born in Nashville, TN, to her late parents George and Juanita Agee. She was a homemaker all her life. She attended New Life Church of Manchester, TN, before moving to east Tennessee to be cared for by her daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James “Jimmy” Melvin Stiles; daughter, Hannah Irene Stiles Haley; sister, Rita Gail Agee; brothers, George Jr. “Bubba” Agee, Charlie Joe Agee; nephew, Troy Agee.
Coffee County tourism generates over $200 million in sales in 2021
Tourism activity in 2021 supported $201.4 million in business sales in Coffee County, marking a $42 million increase from 2020. Visitor spending represents $421 in tax savings for every household, according to a press release from the Manchester Chamber of Commerce. The county moved up in state rankings, securing the...
SOCCER: Lady Raiders get 5 goals from Cotten to get their first win
Coffee County got an explosion of offense on the pitch Tuesday night to beat Blackman 6-5 and get the first win of the soccer season for the Lady Raiders. Senior Katie Cotten erupted for 5 goals for CHS in the win. Jasmine Norris added one to give the Lady Raiders the edge.
