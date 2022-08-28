Zerrell Benjamin Edwards Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 93. Mr. Edwards was born in Montgomery, AL to the late Zerrell B. Edwards, Sr. and Elizabeth Williams Edwards. Ben received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Alabama in 1949. As a student, he played the trombone in the university’s “Million Dollar Band”. Mr. Edwards then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was later employed by General Motors in Indianapolis, testing jet engines in various conditions. In 1957, he began working for ARO at Arnold Center in Tullahoma. During his 31 years there, Mr. Edwards served as a supervisor of the J-1 test cell. Most of his career at ARO was spent working as an ASTIF. He was an integral part of its development, from conception through design and operation. Mr. Edwards was also an active member and Elder at First Christian Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was also preceded in death by one brother, Rheo Campbell; and three sisters, Zella Lopez, Jewel Herrod, and Evelyn Helland. He is survived by his wife, Doris Sanford Edwards; two sons, Ken (Melissa) Edwards, and Randy (Jane) Edwards; five grandchildren, Ben (Nicole) Edwards, Brian Edwards, Brent (Alanna) Edwards, Sarah Edwards, and Matthew Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Reece and Adelina Edwards; and many cherished nieces and nephews. A celebration of like service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00pm at First Christian Church with Pastor Tom Murdock officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

