Elko Daily Free Press
Elko school district revises 1987 policy covering book complaints
ELKO – Elko County School District Board of Trustees has updated the district’s policy on library books and textbooks to reflect state statutes and to outline the steps for handling concerns about the content of reading materials. The administration developed the revised policy after parent Thomas Gunter suggested...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Elko County Fair Parade begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Individual and groups can pick up their entry number and map at Sixth and Commercial streets any time after 9 a.m. Formation begins at 10 a.m. ‘Orchestra Goes West’ Saturday at EHS. ELKO —...
Elko Daily Free Press
Community Concerts to start new season
ELKO – Five performances are slated for the upcoming Elko Community Concert Association series beginning in September. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performance Arts theater, 1297 College Ave. World-class soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa will bring an international flair to the theater...
Elko Daily Free Press
EHS to honor Hall of Fame inductees
At halftime of Friday’s football game between the Elko Indians and the Truckee Wolverines, which starts at 7 p.m., Elko High School will honor its 10 Hall of Fame inductees for the 2022 year. LYNETTE DAVIS. Lynette began her career at Elko High School in the fall of 1979,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mitchell John Basanez
Mitchell John Basanez passed away in Reno on August 24, 2022 at 62 years of age. Mitch was the first-born son to Melvin and Louise Basanez. He was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 25, 1959, but spent most of his life in Mountain City. Mitch went to school through...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener
ELKO — After a home game and a road contest, the stretch of the schedule that counts for the Elko football team starts at 7 p.m. Friday. In their season opener, the Indians fought fire with fire early against Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) and pulled away with a dominating performance for a 61-35 victory.
Elko Daily Free Press
Deacon ordination ceremony slated at St. Joseph's
ELKO – Two deacons will be ordained Saturday to serve members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in a ceremony that hasn’t been performed here for the past 17 years. Gustavo Mendez and Joseph Plavi, along with David Chavez of Battle Mountain, will be elevated to clergy in a public ceremony presided over by Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg of Reno at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at Mater Dei Hall.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Convention Authority eyes increase in room tax
ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority is planning to present options to the Elko City Council that include raising room taxes to help the ECVA accumulate enough money by 2026 to pay off the debt for construction of its conference center. One proposal would be to increase the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Road work planned Sept. 8 on College Parkway
ELKO — The City of Elko will be applying an overlay to College Parkway between Elm Street and Ruby Vista Drive on Sept. 8, weather permitting. The project is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. College Parkway will be closed to all traffic until the overlay is stable enough to allow traffic.
Elko Daily Free Press
Melba punches Elko in mouth in 2nd half
MELBA, Idaho — Coming off a 61-35 home victory over Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) in the season opener, the Elko football team left a couple questions to answer following its second game — a 38-26 road loss to the Melba (Idaho) Mustangs. Was Elko believing its hype?. Would the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Undefeated Spartans open 3A North at Hug
SPRING CREEK — Through two games, the Spring Creek football team has emerged victorious twice — 33-7 against a bad South Tahoe team and a narrow 34-27 home win versus North Valleys. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will play another unbeaten opponent at Hug (2-0), in Sparks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County residents prepare for Italian trek to fight polio
ELKO — Longtime Rotarians and Elko County residents Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser are leaving this week to trek from Florence to Rome, Italy. They are walking the 327 miles between these cities to raise awareness and funds for the eradication of polio worldwide. Polio is an incurable disease...
Elko Daily Free Press
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
Elko Daily Free Press
She was the Cat's Meow: Garden Club, Fair pay tribute to Sallie Knowles
ELKO – When garden enthusiasts bring their flowers and plants to enter at the Elko County Fair they could win a prize for the best cat-themed display, a tribute to longtime Elko Garden Club member Sallie Knowles who passed away in June. Knowles, who had been the superintendent of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.
Elko Daily Free Press
Commentary: Why change mining laws?
There has been a request from the Department of the Interior to provide comment to the Interagency Working Group on Mining Regulations, Laws, and Permitting. Changes to those may significantly impact Elko and many other communities. It can be appropriate to make selected changes in how the U.S. provides minerals...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
