The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping people with rental assistance and whatnot, that’s kind of what we guide them to to be able to stay in the homes that they’re in," said Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO