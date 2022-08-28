ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religious offerings: Jehovah's Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry on Thursday

By Blade staff and news services
 4 days ago

Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry on Thursday. It will be the first time since the pandemic began.

This trademark ministry to reach people follows the example set by early Christians. The return of door-to-door visits aligns with a global campaign to invite people to understand Bible teachings using the new Enjoy Life Forever! publication.

Kingdom halls, as Jehovah’s Witnesses’ houses of worship are known, reopened  April 1 . Congregants began witnessing in public spaces May 31.

Toledo is home to 10 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. For details on local meeting times, visit jw.org .

Lutheran church  shares groceries, school supplies

Faith United Lutheran Church in Toledo distributes groceries and school supplies in the church yard this week at its Free Sharing Saturday. Grilled hot dogs will also be served.

The event runs noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 4543 Douglas Rd., Toledo.

For more information, call the church at 419-473-1369.

Patron Saints hosts ‘Theology on Tap’

Father Zach Mabee speaks on “Faith, Science, and Scientism” at Patron Saints Brewery on Monday.

The “Theology on Tap” session is hosted by Rosary Cathedral Parish’s young adult ministry. The event is open to young adults 21 and older of any faith background. It’s 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at 4730 W. Bancroft St., No. 8, Toledo.

Father Mabee is an instructor of philosophy at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.

Texas church that had added Christian themes to ‘Hamilton’ apologizes

A church in Texas that this month staged unauthorized productions of the musical hit Hamilton , changing some lyrics to reflect Christian themes, apologized and agreed to pay damages Tuesday after lawyers for Hamilton had demanded that they stop performances.

The version put on this month by The Door McAllen, a nondenominational church in the border town of McAllen, Texas, altered certain words and inserted invocations of Jesus Christ, according to clips posted on Twitter. It also included a sermon stating that God could help people with their homosexuality, as well as with struggles with drugs and alcohol.

A message posted Tuesday to the church’s Instagram page apologized and acknowledged that the performances had not been licensed, as the church’s pastor had claimed.

“We respect the copyrights of Hamilton ’s author and contributors,” the message said. “These copyrights are protected by federal law. We acknowledge there are lawful avenues to obtain a license to stage properties which we did not pursue. And it is never permissible to alter an artistic work such as Hamilton without legal permission.”

The post was unsigned but was written in the first-person as the pastor, who is Roman Gutierrez. A man who answered the phone at The Door McAllen on Tuesday afternoon, who declined to be identified, confirmed that the message was posted by the church.

The message added that the church would pay damages. A spokesperson for Hamilton , Shane Marshall Brown, said Tuesday that Hamilton would donate all damages to the South Texas Equality Project, a coalition that supports the local LGBTQ community.

In a statement this month, Mr. Brown had said, “The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly L.G.B.T.Q.+ rights.” Mr. Gutierrez, the pastor, said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News that “everyone is welcome” at The Door McAllen.

While churches may perform copyrighted music during religious services under U.S. copyright law, that exemption does not apply to other public performances.

