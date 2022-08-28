ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

New York International Air Show returns to Orange County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8SX9_0hYg4bfo00

The New York International Air Show returns to the Orange County airport this weekend.

News 12 photojournalist Erika Rydell is on hand for a closer look at the show.

Comments / 3

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Orange County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Airport
101.5 WPDH

5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends

With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
ANCRAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned Asylum

There are tons of scenic hikes to be found within the beautiful state of New York. Some lead to gorgeous waterfalls while others lead to things a bit creepier. The hike discussed in this article will take you through the abandoned Letchworth Village that once housed hundreds of mentally and physically disabled individuals of all ages until the asylum closed in 1996.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

EnCon officers solve mystery of boat striking channel marker

CATSKILL – State environmental conservation officers have concluded an investigation into a boating accident on the Hudson River in the Town of Catskill. In early July, Environmental Conservation Officer Palmateer received information about a boat striking a channel marker on the Hudson River in the Catskill area. The Officer...
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy