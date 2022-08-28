Read full article on original website
Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon joins three others in City Council race
Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon is one of the four candidates running for three open seats on the City Council on Nov. 8. Conlon, who has lived in Atherton since the 1970s and has run for council in the past, was the last candidate to file nomination papers for the race, making it a contested election. He faces off against incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, who is chair of the Environmental Programs Committee. The filing period closed on Aug. 17.
Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety
California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more
San Mateo County's Sustainability Academy will be hosting a two-hour workshop on composting at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to turn their food scraps, leaves and plant cuttings into compost that helps your garden retain moisture, reduce weeds, and prevent erosion, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Excessive heat watch extended another day, expands to entire Bay Area
The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer. The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day — so it will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday — and it now covers the entire Bay Area. Temperatures...
Midpen Media Center changes leadership
Board appoints co-founder of nonprofit's youth sports broadcasting program as interim executive director. The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles...
Bigger gains for Belle Haven at a smaller price tag for Meta in revised $170M community benefits package for Willow Village project
Meta's package of community benefits for its Willow Village development in Menlo Park has dropped in value from over a quarter-billion dollars down to $170 million, but the city sees the smaller investment as better tailored to nearby residents. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build an ambitious...
Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday
An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here
Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election. The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Almanac plans to host...
Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program
Mixing colors, cooking up pretend gourmet meals in the play kitchen and learning each other's names in circle time and more were all parts of the first day of school experience for 4-year-olds at Laurel School's new transitional kindergarten (TK) program on Thursday, Aug. 18. "It was a wonderful first...
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside
Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton
At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12. About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more...
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes
What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
Armed robbers corner couple at Stanford Shopping Center, escape with jewelry and purse
Five men robbed a couple parked at Stanford Shopping Center where they took jewelry and a purse before escaping in two separate cars on Wednesday afternoon. While stuck in traffic, one of the vehicles rammed into a pickup truck to flee the area, police said. Officers responded to the parking...
Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week
The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level
San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement
A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station. The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.
Five candidates are running for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Amid a contentious process to plan for housing in the years to come, five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for three open Portola Valley Town Council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. The contenders are Mayor Craig Hughes, Planning Commissioners Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, former candidate...
