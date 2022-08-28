ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin CB Justin Clark named to The Athletics All-Old Geezer Team

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
Stewart Mandel, who writes for The Athletic, published his annual All-Old Geezer Team this past week. This list featured a current member of the Wisconsin secondary, who was an off-season transfer portal addition.

Justin Clark, who transferred to Wisconsin after six seasons at Toledo, made Mandel’s All-Old Geezer Team – for a good reason.

Clark’s first college football season came back in 2016. Since then, he’s played over 1,700 career snaps for the Rockets and finds himself in Madison for one final ride playing with a Power 5 program.

According to PFF, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound CB has allowed a 57.5% completion percentage on 132 targets in his collegiate career. Clark has also registered 12 pass deflections, four interceptions, and a sack.

The Toledo transfer enters his seventh collegiate season due to benefiting from a medical redshirt and receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

