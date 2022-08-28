Read full article on original website
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Councilwoman has Misdemeanor Charges Dropped
On Thursday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that misdemeanor charges against Antioch City Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker have been dismissed. Walker was charged with One Count of Resist, Obstruct, Delay of a Peace Officer or EMT stemming from an incident at her home on Oct 3, 2021...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to 6 residential burglaries in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to six residential burglaries. The burglaries took place in the last two months, police said. All six incidents happened early in the morning. The suspect entered garages while homeowners were asleep and...
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
SFist
Oakland Police Release Photo of Car Seen Leaving Scene of Triple Homicide
The Oakland Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a suspect vehicle in last weekend's triple-homicide in West Oakland. The incident happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two men were shot in an apparent shootout, one of them while driving a vehicle, and that vehicle then struck and killed a man on a bicycle. All three men died at the scene.
One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting
NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene. Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
Oakland police search for suspect in attempted rape, robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black […]
Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized
(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect Held for $6.5 Million Bond for a Murder at Southside Community Park
RICHMOND – Gregory A. Bonner Jr., 48, remains in custody in lieu of $6.5 million bond, following his arrest on August 24. Bonner is charged with murdering a man at Southside Community Park four days earlier. Officers responded to gunshots on August 20 at the park. They located the...
Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
crimevoice.com
Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants
NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
$25K reward offered in 2021 killing of man whose sleeping bag was set on fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $25,000 reward will be given for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for an Oct. 2021 homicide, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. SFPD are looking for who is responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. KRON On […]
9-year-old boy shot in incident that saw car riddled with bullets in overnight Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) -A 9-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 in Oakland. The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A female driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries. […]
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
eastcountytoday.net
$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
Comments / 0