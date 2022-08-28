Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in preseason finale

With their preseason finale in the rearview mirror, the Philadelphia Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim the roster down to 53-man players, and Saturday’s beatdown provided some clarity for the organization.

The offensive starters are set, and Philadelphia will make decisions about reserves at critical positions. On defense, the linebacker, cornerback, and safety spots are positions to watch, with potential trades and the August 30 deadline looming.

With several looming decisions awaiting, here are the Eagles who helped and hurt their roster causes.

Helped -- OL Kayode Awosika

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Awosika continues to blossom and has played both guard and tackle on both sides of the offensive line during this preseason.

The former Buffalo star logged 48 snaps at the right tackle on Saturday night and is firmly entrenched to make the 53-man roster.

Hurt -- QB Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t properly evaluate a quarterback if he’s not receiving any reps, and Strong didn’t enter Saturday’s game until late in the fourth quarter, logging seven snaps.

The former Utah quarterback looked agitated afterward, and it’ll be interesting to see if he lands on the practice squad or takes his talents elsewhere.

Hurt -- QB Reid Sinnett

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A pick-six against backups is not the recipe for landing a job long-term, and any thoughts of Sinnett being Philadelphia’s 2nd team signal-caller evaporated with that performance.

Sinnett was 12 0f 22 for 104-yards, which was the one costly interception.

Hurt -- LB Davion Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor seems to have regressed in on Saturday night when he should dominate the opposition, the third-year linebacker was still in the lineup late into the third and fourth quarters.

Taylor finished the night with three total tackles on 40 total snaps played.

Helped -- WR Devon Allen

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Olympic hurdler has learned that being efficient on special teams will land you a roster spot, and Allen has been outstanding as an outside gunner for Philadelphia.

Allen has elite speed, can be a plug-and-play guy on offense, and gives you options as a return man.

Helped -- LB Patrick Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A sack bodes well for your roster perspectives, and Johnson increased his chances.

Helped -- LB Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has been applauded for his special team’s performance, and on Saturday night, he logged seven total tackles against the Dolphins while displaying premiere pass rush potential.