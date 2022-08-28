GOVERNOR BESHEAR TO JOIN CARTER MONDAY IN ANNOUNCING $2.5 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY

Carter County has it’s share of Civil War history, some of it centered around the Underwood family and their band of “irregulars” and home guard. These unofficial troops defended Olive Hill and other surrounding communities from acts of aggression perpetrated on the communities of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio by Confederate troops and bandit raiders allied with the south. But it was the actions of the Underwoods after the Civil War, and throughout their own private war with the Holbrooks and their allied families, that brought the family name to infamy.

