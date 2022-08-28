GOVERNOR BESHEAR TO JOIN CARTER MONDAY IN ANNOUNCING $2.5 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY

Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Board of Education SPECIAL MEETING September 1, 2022; 6:00 p.m.
September 1, 2022; 6:00 p.m. Held in concert with a Special Meeting of the Lawrence County School District Finance Corporation. For public viewing of both meetings, use this link:. AGENDA. 1. CALL TO ORDER. Mission and Welcome/Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag. 2. COMMUNICATION. 2.A. LCHS Alumni Choir...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces $2.4 million for safety, infrastructure in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County to award funding for safety and infrastructure projects in the area. The plans for the $2.4 million in funding are to build a new walking and biking path, renovate a fire station, build a fire station and install waterlines to nearly 60 homes.
Ironton Tribune
Boyd County gets high-speed internet
CATLETTSBURG, KENTUCKY — Some 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, fiber-network provider Kinetic and government officials announced Monday. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet...
Government Technology
ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.
(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
wchstv.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue to face FEMA denials as agency encourages appeals
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Betty Lee’s garage in Wayland, Kentucky, is still drip-drying. The yard that once supported the home she grew up in now a mud hole. It's been one month since the devastating Eastern Kentucky floods, and the debris piles still feel bottomless, but what she has the most of these days are unanswered questions.
thelevisalazer.com
JOHNSON COUNTY GRAND JURY PRODUCES ELEVEN INDICTMENTS AGAINST TEN PEOPLE IN AUGUST SESSIONS
AUGUST 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A Johnson County grand jury on Wednesday, August 17, has returned eleven (11) indictments against ten (10) individuals, including that of a case of a Paintsville, KY. man following a January 15, 2022 incident in which he allegedly climbed through a family’s window and raped a teenage girl.
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
cartercountytimes.com
Looking at the Underwood War
Carter County has it’s share of Civil War history, some of it centered around the Underwood family and their band of “irregulars” and home guard. These unofficial troops defended Olive Hill and other surrounding communities from acts of aggression perpetrated on the communities of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio by Confederate troops and bandit raiders allied with the south. But it was the actions of the Underwoods after the Civil War, and throughout their own private war with the Holbrooks and their allied families, that brought the family name to infamy.
wklw.com
Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims
Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
thelevisalazer.com
NEW SIDEWALKS FOR MEADOWBROOK TO GENE WILSON; NEW FIRE STATIONS AT BLAINE AND LOUISA
LOUISA, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $2.4 million in award funding to Lawrence County. The awards will: install a new pedestrian and bike path and sidewalk that will connect local schools; help renovate a fire station; construct a new fire station; and install water lines to serve 58 households.
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
Power Up the Pantry held
On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
‘He’s showing us that he’s with us’: Locals find hope in the midst of disaster with flooding cleanup
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been going along roads and creeks cleaning up flood debris for several days. KYTC district 12 transportation engineer branch manager, Darold Slone, said they will not stop until they see the job is finished. “When that debris is...
thelevisalazer.com
Overdose Awareness Day (August 31)
On Overdose Awareness Day (August 31), Addiction Recovery Care mourns the lives that have been lost while sharing the message that recovery is possible. With fentanyl and synthetic opioids becoming more pervasive in Kentucky and across the country, there has never been a more dangerous time to be in addiction.
wymt.com
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods. A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce. “It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for...
General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
energy.gov
Community Leaders, Local Businesses Visit Portsmouth Site
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio – Board members from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce recently visited EM’s Portsmouth Site for a tour and an update on decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) and other environmental cleanup efforts. Portsmouth Acting Site Lead Jeremy Davis and Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Site Project Director Greg...
