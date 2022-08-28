Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats Westchester
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection
One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
Town Of Fairfield Man Ordered To Pay Settlement After Tirade At Smoothie Shop
A Fairfield County man who was sued by a smoothie job worker for throwing a drink at them in a tirade over the shop adding peanuts to a drink has been ordered to pay the employee. The incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Robeks Smoothie Shop in Fairfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opening Shot Fired in Danbury Milkshake War – Holiday Diner Versus Sonic Drive-In
Holiday Diner has been a constant in Danbury for decades. The family-owned and operated eatery is popular with locals and anyone with taste buds. Holiday is famous for their milkshakes, like really this is what they do and everyone knows it. Just about a month ago, a new player, Sonic...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
milfordmirror.com
Greenwich home with 30-car garage listed for $33.8M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A garage at a Greenwich home has as many spaces for cars as September has days: 30. Located on 97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, the garage part of the property has space for 30 cars on the lower level. Described as a “car collector’s dream” in the listing, the garage currently houses both luxury and sport cars.
Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. According to New York State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern
A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern. According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50...
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Ribbon cutting to be held for Stratford's $4M Great Meadows Marsh restoration project
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford today following a $4 million restoration project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
Register Citizen
Stamford-based SoundWaters blames supply chain issues for construction delays on new $8M Harbor Center
STAMFORD — The staff at SoundWaters had hoped to open a new $8 million center this summer, but due to construction delays, the new marine education center will likely swing open its doors in late fall. Supply chain issues are to blame for the delays, said Leigh Shemitz, president...
Register Citizen
Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut
NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
irei.com
$200m sale of Westchester County, N.Y., multi-housing community closes
An affiliate of The DSF Group has sold Halstead Station, a 24-story, 408-unit, luxury high-rise multi-housing community located at the Metro North train station in New Rochelle, Westchester County, N.Y. Kholsa Capital, in a preferred equity venture with Pacific Urban Investors, acquired the asset for $200 million. Built in 2001,...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Comments / 0