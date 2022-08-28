ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

1952 Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Shatters Records With $12.6 Million USD Sale

The final sale price for the “Rosen Find” 1952 SGC graded Mint+ 9.5 Mickey Mantle baseball card has been revealed. Sold by Heritage Auctions, the rare grail card was estimated to reach up to $10 million USD during its initial listing but has now broken all records with a final sale price of $12.6 million USD.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Anthony Giordano
Person
Chris Sale
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Is Now Part Of A Historic MLB Group

It was only a matter of time before Aaron Judge reached the 50-home run plateau. With a solo shot last night off of Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, the New York Yankees slugger finally reached that mark. While it wasn’t enough to save the Yankees from yet another tough...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game

A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mantle#Memorabilia#Heritage Auctions#Espn#The New York Yankees#Al Mvp#Gold Glove#A Hall Of Famer
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Matches A Legend On A Record Pace

Aaron Judge finally hit home run No. 50 last night. The New York Yankees slugger connected on a 1-1 pitch from Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera and sent it over the left field wall to put the Yankees to within a run. Judge hit 52 home runs in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees Are Matching Rare Team History From 1927

The New York Yankees have had a month to forget in August. They’ve watched their division lead shrink and have lost control of the best record in baseball, which they had for most of the season. But one thing hasn’t changed since they’ve gone on their slide, and that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy