Rare baseball cards have become hot commodity, expert says
A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card sold at auction over the weekend for $12.6 million. The sale price shattered the previous record established last year by a century old Honus Wagner baseball card.
Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge chasing father's HR record: 'If somebody had to break it, I can't think of a better guy'
Among the bevy of MLB storylines as the 2022 regular season approaches September, prime among them is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris' franchise single-season home run record. Judge -- who is in a battle with Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP...
Insider offers hints for contract Mets' Jacob deGrom may earn as free agent
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has made only six MLB appearances this season, all of which occurred in August, but some already can't stop thinking about his future beyond what could ultimately become a World Series run. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner confirmed in March he...
1952 Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Shatters Records With $12.6 Million USD Sale
The final sale price for the “Rosen Find” 1952 SGC graded Mint+ 9.5 Mickey Mantle baseball card has been revealed. Sold by Heritage Auctions, the rare grail card was estimated to reach up to $10 million USD during its initial listing but has now broken all records with a final sale price of $12.6 million USD.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Aaron Judge Is Now Part Of A Historic MLB Group
It was only a matter of time before Aaron Judge reached the 50-home run plateau. With a solo shot last night off of Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, the New York Yankees slugger finally reached that mark. While it wasn’t enough to save the Yankees from yet another tough...
Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Aaron Judge Matches A Legend On A Record Pace
Aaron Judge finally hit home run No. 50 last night. The New York Yankees slugger connected on a 1-1 pitch from Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera and sent it over the left field wall to put the Yankees to within a run. Judge hit 52 home runs in his...
The Yankees Are Matching Rare Team History From 1927
The New York Yankees have had a month to forget in August. They’ve watched their division lead shrink and have lost control of the best record in baseball, which they had for most of the season. But one thing hasn’t changed since they’ve gone on their slide, and that...
