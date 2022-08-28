While actress Kelli Giddish starred in shows like All My Children, Past Life, and Chase, she is most recognized for appearing in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Amanda Rollins. Since 2011, Giddish portrayed the character, leading her to become a fan favorite. Although thankful for the opportunity given to her by the series, the star admitted to new ventures ahead. She didn’t expand on what the future holds, but with her exit announced, fans have continuously theorized as to what will happen to Detective Amanda Rollins. Some suggested a happy ending for the character as others claimed Rollins will ultimately die. With nobody but Giddish and the showrunners knowing, it seems both sides might be somewhat right.

