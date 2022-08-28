Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Returns for Season 3: Cast Details, Premiere Date and More
Single and ready to mingle. TLC announced the return of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life and season 3 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season. What Is ‘90 Day: The...
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: The Team Searches for Robyn (PHOTOS)
Where is Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)?! That’s the question for The Equalizer Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the search as well as where she is in the October 2 premiere. Season 2 ended with Robyn determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance) after...
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out
With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”
Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
‘Law & Order’ brings 3 show casts together for 1st time in historic premiere event
NBC has been airing some version of the "Law & Order" franchise since 1990. That's hundreds of hours and episodes. So what haven't they done with the "L&O" shows, which currently encompass the return of the mothership, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Organized Crime"?. How about a three-way crossover?. Your...
‘Criminal Minds’ Returns To Netflix Weeks After Surprising Removal
Criminal Minds fans woke up to a surprise Friday morning when they tuned into Netflix and saw the show was back on the streamer seven weeks after surprisingly being removed. The show returns to Netflix hot off the heels that a revival season is coming exclusively to Paramount+. Criminal Minds had been a longtime fixture of Netflix during its first 10 seasons. It had been the home for every episode for fans to pour over in the aftermath of the series coming to an end.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Will the Show Kill Off Rollins?
While actress Kelli Giddish starred in shows like All My Children, Past Life, and Chase, she is most recognized for appearing in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Amanda Rollins. Since 2011, Giddish portrayed the character, leading her to become a fan favorite. Although thankful for the opportunity given to her by the series, the star admitted to new ventures ahead. She didn’t expand on what the future holds, but with her exit announced, fans have continuously theorized as to what will happen to Detective Amanda Rollins. Some suggested a happy ending for the character as others claimed Rollins will ultimately die. With nobody but Giddish and the showrunners knowing, it seems both sides might be somewhat right.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere: Complete Trailer Breakdown and What You Need to Know
Take a look at the 'Big Sky' Season 3 trailer and everything Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt are up against in Montana in September 2022.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
‘Walker: Independence’ Reveals Premiere Date, Gives First Look in New Trailer
It’s official! The new TV series Walker: Independence now has a premiere date! Here are all the details about the upcoming western. In a new post on Instagram, the Walker: Independence crew made the announcement with an image of the show’s stars Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker and Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins. “Old west. New Rules,” the post reads. “Walker: Independence premieres Thursday, October 6, on The CW!”
Virgin River Will Incorporate 'More Diversity and Inclusion' in Future Seasons, Netflix Drama Head Says
Moving forward, the waters of Virgin River will flow in the direction of progress. In a new interview with TVLine’s sister site Deadline, Netflix drama head Jinny Howe acknowledges that diversity “continues to be a focus” for Virgin River. The small-town drama, which regularly dominates the streamer’s weekly Top 10 charts, employs few actors of color and only recently introduced its first recurring LGBTQ+ character. Based on “early casting conversations for Season 5,” Howe says, “I think it’s fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in Season...
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
