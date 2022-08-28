ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury says he will ‘smash Usyk in four rounds’ in cheeky Instagram post as he sets countdown to get fight agreed

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bExYK_0hYg35fi00

TYSON FURY has vowed to “smash Oleksandr Usyk in FOUR rounds” in a cheeky Instagram post.

That’s after setting a deadline of September 1 for a fight to be agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlO62_0hYg35fi00
Tyson Fury predicts he will KO Oleksandr Usyk in just four rounds Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxSwo_0hYg35fi00
Fury wants an agreement with Usyk to be reached by September 1 - and wants £500MILLION Credit: Reuters

Fury, 34, is ready to come out of retirement and unify the heavyweight division after being called out by Usyk.

The Ukrainian is flying high after defending his belts in last weekend’s rematch against Anthony Joshua.

And Fury is now set to accept another bout after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The Gypsy King is set to tell the WBC he WILL fight again, with a clash being touted for December.

However, Fury insists he wants a major payday for the bout, calling on promoters to pay him a record £500MILLION.

And he appears confident an agreement is close after declaring he will make light work of Usyk in just four rounds.

Fury wrote on Instagram: “I’m sure I’ll smash him in four rounds, because the Gypsy King said so.”

One man who has fought both Fury and Usyk is American heavyweight Michael Hunter.

And he reckons Usyk is more than capable of putting an end to Fury’s dominance of the division.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Usyk would need to make a couple of adjustments, but I don’t think the weight will make as much of a difference as people think.

“He’s an endurance athlete, he’s going to move a lot. It’s a styles-make-fights thing, a little different tactics to Usyk-Joshua.

“I think it would be an interesting fight. I’m pretty sure that Usyk would do very well.”

