Read full article on original website
Related
Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial
A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
themontclairgirl.com
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
Number of NJ districts face crossing guard shortage. Here’s what one town is doing to combat the problem.
A number of districts across New Jersey, as well as the country, are facing a crossing guard shortage as some kids start walking to school.
Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County
Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No states requiring student vaccinations this school year
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required them at the start of last school year.
Newark School District combats teacher shortage with 600 new hires
The Newark School District is combating a teacher shortage with 600 new hires.
NJ pushes for digital school maps as Newark hires more security guards
In an effort to keep students safe, New Jersey will direct $6.5 million to have school districts digitize building maps for use in emergency situations and Newark plans to hire more security guards, launch a new student identification system, and use updated software to track incidents.The state and local efforts to ramp up school security come months after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers...
Amerigroup provides United Community Corp. with $50,000 sponsorship to battle food insecurity
Amerigroup New Jersey, a managed health care and health insurance provider for low-income residents, presented United Community Corp. with a $50,850 sponsorship in a ceremony at UCC’s Champion House Food Pantry in Newark on Aug. 25. In addition to the sponsorship, Amerigroup donated two new refrigerators and more than...
RELATED PEOPLE
Morris County observes International Overdose Awareness Day
With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved-ones to overdoses and recovering addicts yesterday joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug related deaths continued to surge around the nation. The annual event, observed worldwide for 21 years to...
Sneak peek at Hudson County’s 9/11 memorial (PHOTOS)
Construction crews, under the watchful eyes of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and Hudson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Anthony Vainieri, installed the base and “twin towers” of the county’s new Sept. 11 memorial that will be unveiled on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
travellemming.com
Is Newark Safe? (Honest Advice for 2022)
When planning a trip to Newark, you may wonder — is Newark safe?. It’s a valid concern as you want you and your loved ones to be safe when you travel. I’ve called the Garden State my home for over 30 years, part of it as a resident of Newark. I can honestly say that the city is moderately safe for travel, depending on where you stay in Newark and the precautions you take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore
We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.
Newark Police Department recognized six-year-old superhero
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – The 2nd Precinct of the Newark Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Ex-Hoboken Assemblyman Garcia gets 4th continuance this year in Newark bribery case
Former Hoboken Assemblyman Carmelo Garcia received his fourth continuance this year in a case about a large-scale Newark bribery scheme. “The discovery in this matter involves numerous documents and materials that defense counsel requires adequate time to review,” U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo wrote on Monday. “The grant...
Montclair High School football preview: New coach, old goal, get to championship game
The Montclair High School football team has a new head coach along with a new system. How the squad adapts to both could tell the tale of the 2022 season. Jermain Johnson moved over from Belleville High School to Montclair with the hope of getting to a championship game at MetLife Stadium. Johnson takes over for Pete Ramiccio, who is now coaching at Governor Livingston High School.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2