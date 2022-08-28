ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

NJ.com

Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial

A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend

After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County

Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

NJ pushes for digital school maps as Newark hires more security guards

In an effort to keep students safe, New Jersey will direct $6.5 million to have school districts digitize building maps for use in emergency situations and Newark plans to hire more security guards, launch a new student identification system, and use updated software to track incidents.The state and local efforts to ramp up school security come months after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County observes International Overdose Awareness Day

With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved-ones to overdoses and recovering addicts yesterday joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug related deaths continued to surge around the nation. The annual event, observed worldwide for 21 years to...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Sneak peek at Hudson County’s 9/11 memorial (PHOTOS)

Construction crews, under the watchful eyes of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and Hudson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Anthony Vainieri, installed the base and “twin towers” of the county’s new Sept. 11 memorial that will be unveiled on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
travellemming.com

Is Newark Safe? (Honest Advice for 2022)

When planning a trip to Newark, you may wonder — is Newark safe?. It’s a valid concern as you want you and your loved ones to be safe when you travel. I’ve called the Garden State my home for over 30 years, part of it as a resident of Newark. I can honestly say that the city is moderately safe for travel, depending on where you stay in Newark and the precautions you take.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Ex-Hoboken Assemblyman Garcia gets 4th continuance this year in Newark bribery case

Former Hoboken Assemblyman Carmelo Garcia received his fourth continuance this year in a case about a large-scale Newark bribery scheme. “The discovery in this matter involves numerous documents and materials that defense counsel requires adequate time to review,” U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo wrote on Monday. “The grant...
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair High School football preview: New coach, old goal, get to championship game

The Montclair High School football team has a new head coach along with a new system. How the squad adapts to both could tell the tale of the 2022 season. Jermain Johnson moved over from Belleville High School to Montclair with the hope of getting to a championship game at MetLife Stadium. Johnson takes over for Pete Ramiccio, who is now coaching at Governor Livingston High School.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

