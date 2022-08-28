MSP arrest drive-by shooting suspects after chase ends with crash in residential neighborhood in Redford Twp.

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Four people suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting near Brighton are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a residential neighborhood Saturday night.

Michigan State Police officials say they got a call around 7:50 p.m. Saturday from troopers in Brighton that said they were entering Wayne County while chasing the suspect vehicle.

Troopers were able to pick up the chase along I-94 near Romulus, with MSP’s Trooper 2 chopper also in the area.

Officials say the chase went "quite a distance" on multiple Metro Detroit freeways and the suspects eventually exited the freeway at Telegraph in Redford Township.

Troopers were able to catch up to the suspect vehicle in a residential area and conducted a PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to an end at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.

Officials say the suspect crashed into another vehicle and became disable. That’s when two men inside the car got out and ran from the scene. Two female suspects remained in the car.

Trooper 2 was able to guide police to the suspects and both men were eventually arrested. Police officials say all four suspects were turned over to Brighton troopers and were held in jail.

There were no injuries to the public, troopers or suspects, officials said.

Authorities have not said where the chase initially started.

Officials did not say where the alleged drive-by shooting happened, or whether anyone was injured.