Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.
CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting.
Officers found two people inside the home: A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 35-year-old woman who was uninjured. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police learned that a male suspect forced his way into the house and fired a gun before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
