Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
ABC 15 News
'Young adult' in extremely critical condition after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road
PHOENIX — A "young adult" is in critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m....
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
City of Tempe criticized for pushing out homeless living in the Salt River bed due to unsafe conditions
TEMPE, Ariz. - Homeless living at the riverbed by Tempe Town Lake are being forced to leave as the city calls the conditions in that area unhealthy and unsafe. The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city...
AZFamily
Man rushed to hospital after falling at construction site in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after being thrown under pickup truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused a woman to be thrown underneath a pickup truck in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a pickup truck driver was stopped at a red light, and a woman...
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe to cite those who are homeless for trespassing in the Salt River bed
The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city officials say the conditions in the area are just not safe for humans to live in, for several reasons.
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley family's car A/C repaired for free
CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!. "It's way better. I don't have to put down the...
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools
PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted. Also...
Comments / 0