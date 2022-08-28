ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
12 News

4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
AZFamily

Body found near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
AZFamily

Man rushed to hospital after falling at construction site in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
KTAR News

Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
fox10phoenix.com

Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted. Also...
