SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO