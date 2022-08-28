Rollingwood names Munoz acting police chief, proposes 2 bond packages totaling $7.8 million

The Rollingwood City Council unanimously approved naming Assistant Police Chief Kristal Munoz the interim chief following the departure of Jason Brady, who is now leading the Seguin Police Department.

Munoz, a 19-year Rollingwood police veteran, will serve as acting chief for one year before a final decision is made.

During the Aug. 17 meeting, the council also unanimously approved putting two bond measures totaling $7.8 million on the ballot in November.

Reflecting on how Rollingwood has previously hired police chiefs, Mayor Gavin Massengill said the city has cast a net outside the city for a new hire or promoted from within. He noted that often when hiring from the outside, a “very capable person comes in, but they’re not here for a long time. That can be good, because you have fresh eyes, and new enthusiasm, and you get things done a different way. But the flip side is … you’re back to square one, two or three years down the road, which is where we are now.”

When you hire from within, he said, “You’re showing appreciation for loyalty. You’re showing there is an opportunity to move up the ladder … to stick around and give us your longevity. It is important for those down the food chain to know there is opportunity to rise and give us your longevity.”

Massengill said Munoz has his full endorsement, but “there are issues that I think could be better in our Police Department. I look forward to working with Chief Munoz and all our Police Department on that.”

Massengill said Brady "did a great job for the city and we were so appreciative to have him.”

Munoz joined the Rollingwood Police Department in 2003 as a reserve officer for a year before becoming a full-time officer. She eventually rose up the ranks to the top spot of lieutenant. According to the city's website, she specializes in dealing with mental health issues.

Council Member Sara Hutson said that the past two police chiefs recommended Munoz for the job.

“I think that is a very high recommendation," Hutson said, "because that comes from people who have worked well with her, and very closely, and seen her in action.”

One longtime community member, Shanthi Jaykumar said, “When you go to bed at night, you know you’re safe here. We’ve lived here 38 years, and we’re very proud of our police, especially Kristal, because … she has been particularly good to all our senior citizens. Through thick and thin, she always cares about them.”

Hutson said Rollingwood has the ideal community policing.

“We have a police force that knows us and knows what looks normal and what doesn’t," she said. "One of the hardest things for me to watch a few years ago was longtime resident Flo Macklin getting up to the dais and saying that the reason she still lived here for decades by herself, was that the officers here knew her, and she felt safe. So, I think it is important for us to maintain the officers that we have, to support their loyalty and knowledge.”

The council also decided to ask residents for bonds to fund some long-discussed projects, including $5.3 million to enhance waterworks system facilities and fire flow improvements. Line breaks in aging pipes have caused recurring problems Fixing systemwide trouble spots would require acquisition of land and rights-of-way.

“Drainage was the number one concern of citizens in a poll of residents, and it’s gonna rain again,” said Hutson, who voted along with the rest of the council to ask for this bond.

Another glaring need that has been discussed for years also will be on the November ballot. Rollingwood will ask voters for $2.5 million to build a combined City Hall and public safety building.

Former Mayor Thom Farrell addressed the council members and noted that if the bond passes, and the city reaches an agreement to house an ESD 9 fire and EMT station in Rollingwood, this should improve insurance safety ratings and reduce premiums for residents. Recently the area’s rating improved from three to two. Farrell said that if the public safety bond passes, the city rating would move to number one, the highest,and bring more savings on premiums.

“The public needs to know that “yes” on a bond might have a potential tax increase, but part of that will be offset by a decrease paid on insurance premiums, which I think is a great thing to know if you’re going to tax yourself,” said Farrell.

If both bonds pass, the estimated cost to a Rollingwood homeowner would be between $350 to $370 annually for a home valued at $1 million, until the debt is retired.

Hutson said the city could not “keep kicking this down the road. … It’s only going to become worse, more expensive and urgent.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Rollingwood names Munoz acting police chief, proposes 2 bond packages totaling $7.8 million