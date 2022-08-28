Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie residents to see trash trouble relief earlier than expected
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents are breathing a sigh of hopefully fresher air with news that their trash may be picked up even sooner than expected. "I'm really excited because I love the idea of the trucks just coming and picking it up," said Judy Crysler.
veronews.com
Charming townhome in ‘lovely ocean-to-river community’
More than 30 years ago, a business friend called Gail Viola’s husband Jim and told him he needed to get to Vero Beach right away because there was only one unit left in Marbrisa’s Seaside Village. “I think you’d like it here,” the friend said. “We...
veronews.com
Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park to reopen in a few weeks
A refreshed Seaside Grill is expected to finally open in a few weeks, under new management, after a six-figure renovation and with extended hours. The popular breakfast and lunch restaurant overlooking the beach in Vero’s Jaycee Park has been closed since April 22 when longtime operators Dan and Rose Culumber decided “18 hours a day, seven days a week for 30 years” was enough.
sebastiandaily.com
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere
A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
veronews.com
Vero not immune from nationwide surge in accidents
Vero Beach, much like paradise in so many ways, is not safe from the seemingly unrelenting national crisis we are currently experiencing on our roads and highways. Traffic data just within the Vero Beach city limits show 2,350 motor vehicle accidents between Jan. 1, 2020, and mid-August 2022. Forty incidents involved pedestrians and in 22 crashes, bicyclists were involved in collisions with motor vehicles, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
cw34.com
Police searching for Sam's Club shoplifter in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
americanmilitarynews.com
FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools
One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
veronews.com
ORCA making Vero Beach its new headquarters
After searching for more than a year, sometimes desperately, the Ocean Research and Conservation Association has found a new home – and its new headquarters will be in Vero Beach. The relocation from Fort Pierce to a 6,500-square-foot building on 16th Street between Old Dixie Highway and U. S....
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Train Depot Reopening for Breakfast and Temporary Menu
The Sebastian Train Depot is ready to reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, starting with breakfast sandwiches and a new temporary menu. The hours during their soft opening will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with extended hours soon. The restaurant closed in early July for vacation and began working...
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
cw34.com
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
'Opie' finds forever home after waiting for over two years
A dog that had been waiting for more than two years to be adopted has now a forever home, the Humane Society of St. Lucie County announced Tuesday.
cw34.com
'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
sebastiandaily.com
Shorebirds and sea turtles need their space this Labor Day
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that shorebirds and sea turtles still rely on beaches near Sebastian for nesting during the Labor day holiday weekend. To help nesting sea turtles and shorebirds, give them space by removing beach gear and keeping the beaches clean and...
NAACP leader wants state investigation into deputy-involved shooting
A community is still looking for answers after a deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County in June. A civil rights leader is calling for an independent inquiry into what happened.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
treasurecoast.com
PSL prepares for new residential bulk trash collection program
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – The City’s new waste collection program begins next week and includes changes to the way bulk waste – individual items too big to fit into a cart – will be picked up for disposal. These new procedures are aimed at keeping PSL clean and beautiful and to eliminate unsightly piles of large items in neighborhoods.
fox35orlando.com
Snook season begins in Florida this week
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
