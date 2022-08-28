ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellsmere, FL

Comments / 2

 

veronews.com

Charming townhome in 'lovely ocean-to-river community'

More than 30 years ago, a business friend called Gail Viola’s husband Jim and told him he needed to get to Vero Beach right away because there was only one unit left in Marbrisa’s Seaside Village. “I think you’d like it here,” the friend said. “We...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park to reopen in a few weeks

A refreshed Seaside Grill is expected to finally open in a few weeks, under new management, after a six-figure renovation and with extended hours. The popular breakfast and lunch restaurant overlooking the beach in Vero’s Jaycee Park has been closed since April 22 when longtime operators Dan and Rose Culumber decided “18 hours a day, seven days a week for 30 years” was enough.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
FELLSMERE, FL
City
Fellsmere, FL
Fellsmere, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Vero not immune from nationwide surge in accidents

Vero Beach, much like paradise in so many ways, is not safe from the seemingly unrelenting national crisis we are currently experiencing on our roads and highways. Traffic data just within the Vero Beach city limits show 2,350 motor vehicle accidents between Jan. 1, 2020, and mid-August 2022. Forty incidents involved pedestrians and in 22 crashes, bicyclists were involved in collisions with motor vehicles, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest

The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
SEBASTIAN, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools

One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

ORCA making Vero Beach its new headquarters

After searching for more than a year, sometimes desperately, the Ocean Research and Conservation Association has found a new home – and its new headquarters will be in Vero Beach. The relocation from Fort Pierce to a 6,500-square-foot building on 16th Street between Old Dixie Highway and U. S....
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Train Depot Reopening for Breakfast and Temporary Menu

The Sebastian Train Depot is ready to reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, starting with breakfast sandwiches and a new temporary menu. The hours during their soft opening will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with extended hours soon. The restaurant closed in early July for vacation and began working...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Shorebirds and sea turtles need their space this Labor Day

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that shorebirds and sea turtles still rely on beaches near Sebastian for nesting during the Labor day holiday weekend. To help nesting sea turtles and shorebirds, give them space by removing beach gear and keeping the beaches clean and...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

PSL prepares for new residential bulk trash collection program

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – The City’s new waste collection program begins next week and includes changes to the way bulk waste – individual items too big to fit into a cart – will be picked up for disposal. These new procedures are aimed at keeping PSL clean and beautiful and to eliminate unsightly piles of large items in neighborhoods.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snook season begins in Florida this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
FLORIDA STATE

