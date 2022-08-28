Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WacoTrib.com
Traffic obstacles remain for Baylor's kickoff game Saturday
The reopening of Interstate 35 main lanes through Waco should come as a relief to football fans heading to McLane Stadium for the Baylor Bears’ season opener against the University at Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Saturday, but some traffic obstacles remain. For the most enjoyable experience, fans...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in connection to July shooting
Police arrested a Waco man Monday in connection to a July gunfire incident that wounded one. Waco police arrested Tie’rell Dan'quies Wright, 19, of Waco, on Monday, accusing him of stealing a firearm and of deadly conduct in connection with a July 16 gunfire incident that sent one person to a Temple hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, records show.
WacoTrib.com
Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans
A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar’s Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year’s Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Corps of Engineers should get out of managing recreational areas of Lake Waco
Reading a recent letter to the Trib reminded me of a letter that I wrote more than 10 years ago. There had been several drownings at Airport Park at the time of my 2011 letter. I suggested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take advantage of low water levels, caused by the 2011 drought, to fill in exposed holes and remove dangerous debris from the edges of the lake. I believe such activity is central to the original mission of the Corps.
WacoTrib.com
Floyd Casey redevelopment gets $19.2 million nod from TIF board
The firm planning a 240-home development at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site cleared the first hurdle Tuesday toward securing $19.2 million in tax increment funding over the next 15 years. Turner Brothers plans to develop the 77-acre site into 240 single-family lots and a significant amount of commercial space...
WacoTrib.com
Limestone County jury sentences 'habitual felon' to 99 years for burglary
A Limestone County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison last week for burglarizing a home. The jury found Daniel Paul Ray, 44, guilty on Aug. 24 of burglary of a habitation, theft of copper and theft of aluminum, according to Limestone County press release. In the punishment...
WacoTrib.com
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man gets 30 years in death of woman hit by stray bullet while sitting at home
A Waco man received a 30-year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet last year while sitting in her downtown-area apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 20, also pleaded guilty to shooting a man at about 2 a.m. March 13, 2021, near 12th Street and Ross Avenue, outside the Kate Ross Homes apartment where Amber Fullbright, 33, was staying. Fullbright was found the next morning on the couch in her apartment, dead with a gunshot wound. The other person who was shot was reported in stable condition after receiving surgery for gunshot wounds.
WacoTrib.com
Waco drive-by shooting in May leads to teen's arrest
Waco police arrested a teenager last week in a series of shootings that happened the evening of May 28 in residential areas off Bosque Boulevard. Bobby Denard Montgomery, 18, fired shots that hit two houses and a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits. At about 5:15 p.m. May 28, Montgomery shot...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote
La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
WacoTrib.com
Something to play for: Connally hungry for more than a first-round playoff exit
The school day has just finished and the rain is falling steady as the Connally Cadets begin to warm up for practice. They’re some days removed from a 65-20 win against Mexia. But that’s behind them now. They’ve got bigger fish to fry. Connally is playing No....
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Mart face off in top-10 matchup Thursday night
No. 10 Marlin (0-1) at No. 2 Mart (1-0) Breakdown: It’s safe to say that Mart will enter the weekend with a bit of a spring in its step, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers will let their guard down against Marlin. Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman noted that while they had to be doing some things right after posting a 54-0 win against Paris Chisum, his team still has work to do.
WacoTrib.com
Mart Panthers show might in 41-6 romp over Marlin
MART — Second-ranked Mart dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in handing No. 10 Marlin a 41-6 loss on Thursday. In a game that was moved up a day due to the chronic shortage of officiating crews in Central Texas, the Panthers removed all guesswork early, scoring on their first three possessions en route to a 31-0 halftime lead.
