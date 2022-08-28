ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Athletics' Cristian Pache absent Thursday afternoon

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Cal Stevenson will replace Pache in center field and hit ninth. Stevenson has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers position Garrett Mitchell in center field on Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell will make his sixth outfield appearance after Tyrone Taylor was benched versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Mitchell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Atlanta on Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will move to the bench on Thursday with Travis d'Arnaud catching for right-hander Spencer Strider. d'Arnaud will bat fifth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fifth on Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stott will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. Sosa will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Sosa for 9.3 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild batting sixth for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fairchild will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. TJ Friedl moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 6.2 FanDuel points...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mariners' Sam Haggerty batting ninth on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Haggerty will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
SEATTLE, WA

