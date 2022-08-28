ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
CNET

Netflix Movie Release Dates Through the Rest of 2022 (and 2023)

Netflix has revealed release dates for the rest of the year's movies, including Knives Out 2 and Pinocchio. Netflix drops some of its biggest titles towards the end of the year, starting with Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in controversial biopic Blonde. Huge sequels include Enola Holmes 2 and a streaming debut for Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion. Heading into the holidays, big family titles include a film of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical and Guillermo Del Toro's stop motion Pinocchio (not to be confused with Disney's live action reboot with Tom Hanks).
IGN

The Son - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for The Son, an upcoming drama starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins. The film follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new...
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s the ‘Terrifier 2’ release date, trailer, runtime, and more

The massive horror genre has always adhered to an abundance of gore-fest presentations and violent antics that leave our jaws dropped. However, horror cult-classic Terrifier certainly takes the cake. As if the terrifying (no pun intended) appearance of the film’s central villain, Art the Clown, wasn’t intimidating enough, then its over-the-top brutality and blood-curdling moments help it stand out.
TVGuide.com

What to Watch Tonight: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Begins Its Quest

September only means one thing around these parts: It's fall TV season. And the first day of September is all about The Lord of the Rings. Amazon's mega-pricey new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today at 9/8c (it's being released at the same time globally — head here for more timing information), and it's pretty good! One does not simply spend that much money without seeing some results, apparently. But if you're not a Lord of the Rings person (or even if you are), we also recommend Pantheon on AMC+, a cool new animated sci-fi show with a great cast.
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Issue With Kyle Capener’s Gameplay: ‘Something’ About It ‘Bothers Me’

Speaking her mind. Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about her issues around Kyle Capener’s recent decision to save Alyssa Snider — a move that betrayed his closest confidants. “There’s something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me,” Julie, 52, told Entertainment Weekly during an interview that was published on […]
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit

We’re just a few weeks away from the hotly anticipated 10th season premiere of the hit TV show Chicago PD, but fans are disappointed after learning star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. His co-stars have all been taking to their social media accounts to pay tributes to their friend before his exit. Including one of his on-screen cohorts, Marina Squerciati, also known as Officer Kim Burgess.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez Reveals How He’s Doing as Spencer’s Plunged Into Hell

His character may be down and out but the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is living the high life. To say that Spencer is having a tough time of things as of late in Port Charles is putting it mildly. The guy not only let go of the girl he really cares about, he found out his father had sex with the girl he used to care about and now he’s heading back to prison for breaking out when he was incarcerated, to which he fessed up to while trying to prove Trina’s innocence — all because his ex Esme framed her. Do you see what we mean?!
DoYouRemember?

Kelli Giddish Exiting ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons Has Raised Serious Concerns

Actress Kelli Giddish joined the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit squad back in 2011 as Detective Amanda Rollins. Her character has been a mainstay part of the cast since. But as the NBC crime drama prepares to kick off its 24th season this fall, fans learned they will be saying goodbye to Giddish in the very near future. On Instagram, Giddish revealed that she was leaving SVU this season. Her castmate Mariska Hargitay bid her a fond farewell in a post of her own, but reports have arisen that suggest the choice to leave was not Giddish’s.
Reality Tea

Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance

Another week, another problematic houseguest inside the Big Brother house. As we know, being inside the Big Brother house can be extremely challenging. The social experiment exists to see who can play the best social and physical game and make it to the end without being evicted. Also, cut off from the outside world, the […] The post Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 30

The popularity of Netflix shows and movies is easy to measure — just look at the lists of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix below — but impossible to predict. Who would have known that the Netflix original rom-com That's Amor would rocket up to No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list? Not even Netflix knew, otherwise it would have had promotional pictures for the film on its press site, but instead there's nothing. Nothing! That is NOT amor, Netflix. It's by far the biggest mover of the day, as Echoes stays firmly atop the Top 10 Shows list and Me Time lords over the Top 10 Movies list.
Elite Daily

September Is A Huge Month For Disney+ Releases

Since the debut of Disney+ in 2019, Disney has held “Disney+ Day” in November. The first two iterations, held near (if not on) the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch, focused exclusively on Disney+ offerings. However, the House of Mouse is now changing it up, moving Disney+ Day to coincide with its annual D23 convention. That means Disney+ Day is now affecting what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2022, in a very, very good way.
TVGuide.com

YOU Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything to Know

Pull out your hoodie and baseball hat, Season 4 is heading across the pond. Hello, You. You're probably here because you're curious about the next season of one of Netflix's popular thriller series. Because you plan ahead like that, always on top of your game, going above and beyond, which is why we like, You.
Page Six

Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
Fatherly

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Seems To Tease One Shocking Death

In the new trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a warning: "We’ll show the world who we are... and what we do." Them's fightin' words, and they're uttered portentously by John Dutton in the 16-second-long teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. Because it’s so short, this teaser is a true tease. But, for hardcore fans, there are a few pertinent morsels, plus, the possibility that this season is setting up the death of a major character.
TVLine

Animal Kingdom EP Divulges J's True Feelings About Lethal Finale Twist

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. If you still haven’t watched, c’mon, what are you doing here? What the… ? Longtime Animal Kingdom viewers had to have been taken aback by the remorse J showed for poisoning girlfriend Penny in the series’ finale Sunday. He is, after all, the sociopath who dumped former boo Nicky on a hospital doorstep when she accidentally shot herself, put a bullet in the head of lovergirl Mia and turned lawyer Morgan into shark bait. What the hell happened there? “I think it’s a classic tale of falling in love with the...
