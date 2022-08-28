ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.

