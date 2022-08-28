Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
brproud.com
brproud.com
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
brproud.com
brproud.com
brproud.com
