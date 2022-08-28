Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday.

Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting a gunfight.

Police said the suspect exited the home and pointed a gun toward officers. An officer then shot at the man but did not hit him.

Officers spoke and texted with him for about 14 hours in an attempt to get him to surrender. SWAT teams from Dodge and Jefferson Counties were called in to assist.

The SWAT teams used gas and distraction devices to try to get the man to surrender, and after that failed they entered the home and took him into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and the suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Police did not release his name.

