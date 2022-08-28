ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These LIV pros are qualified for the 2023 Masters, but will they play?

After LIV Golf’s most recent player coup, it feels like the battle lines are starting to settle in for the long haul. The addition of World No. 2 Cameron Smith, rising star Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale to LIV’s ranks this week brings the total number of PGA Tour players defecting to the upstart league to 33. Mito Pereira is also rumored to join LIV soon, which would make the number 34.
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today

The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
‘I hate being hated’: Harold Varner opens up on chilly LIV reception

On Tuesday morning, LIV Golf announced Harold Varner III among its latest wave of player signings. He posted a message to Instagram. “I’ve always been real, so let me tell it to you straight,” he wrote. He explained, more or less, that the money was too good to turn down. “The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by.” He cited his family and his foundation as beneficiaries of his decision. (Varner, a longtime fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made more than $2 million this season and more than $10 million in his career, so it’s safe to assume he expects to make more than that playing for LIV.)
Bubba Watson thinks a Masters LIV ban would be ‘wrong.’ Here’s why

Was Wednesday the end of the beginning for Bubba Watson, or the beginning of the end?. On one hand, the two-time major champ made his debut as a LIV competitor at the upstart league’s fourth event in Boston, beginning his new career on golf’s controversial new tour. On the other, Watson cemented his own suspension from the PGA Tour, and brought into question his eligibility for some of golf’s biggest events.
Every LIV golfer who has left the PGA Tour, ranked by value | Monday Finish

With Tuesday’s announcement that six more golfers have departed for LIV, it’s time to take stock of the distribution of talent in men’s professional golf. If you’re the PGA Tour, you can hang your hat on the fact that 17 of the top 18 players in the world still compete on your tour. It’s natural for LIV’s defectors to dominate the news cycle, but it’s also worth remembering who didn’t go. Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, for one. Hideki Matsuyama, for another. Every player (except one) who sat in the secret Delaware meeting seems like they’ll be returning to the Tour next season. That’s important.
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it

Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
What the International Presidents Cup team could look like after LIV departures

LIV Golf just keeps adding to its stable of players. On Tuesday, the Saudi-backed league announced the signing of five more pros, including Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, as the league preps for its fourth tournament of the season. Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri joined the two young stars in defecting from the PGA Tour.
Davis Love III on LIV CEO Greg Norman: ‘He says things that are so untrue’

Davis Love III doesn’t seem to think LIV Golf has any intention of working with the PGA Tour. On GOLF’s Subpar Podcast, Love told co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz he thinks LIV Golf made it a point to go up against events sponsored by longtime PGA Tour partners, such as John Deere and RBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Round 4 Xander Schauffele#Fedex Cup#Espn
Rules Guy: How do you decide who putts first when two players are the same distance from the hole?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris’ ball ended atop Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker-chip ball marker—making it a touch farther away from the hole, given that you mark behind your ball. But what if the ball had stopped right in front of the marker, so that their balls had come to rest in the exact same place? Which player should putt first? My guess is a coin toss.
Gary Player blasts LIV Golf signees: ‘Don’t have the confidence they can be winners’

Gary Player didn’t hold back in a recent interview discussing PGA Tour defectors and the most recent high-profile LIV signee, Open champion Cameron Smith. In an interview with BBC 5 radio, Player said there’s “no chance” LIV Golf could overtake the PGA Tour as the top circuit in pro golf and also criticized its format — and the league’s players.
Davis Love III on money games with other pros in Sea Island


Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann sign with LIV Golf, along with four others

The newest list of LIV Golf commits has officially been announced, and it includes long-rumored Australian major-winner Cameron Smith as well as 23-year-old rising Chilean star Joaquin Niemann. Smith is the reigning Players champion and also the newly minted winner of the Open Championship, where he bested Rory McIlroy at...
Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman


