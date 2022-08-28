Read full article on original website
Golf.com
These LIV pros are qualified for the 2023 Masters, but will they play?
After LIV Golf’s most recent player coup, it feels like the battle lines are starting to settle in for the long haul. The addition of World No. 2 Cameron Smith, rising star Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale to LIV’s ranks this week brings the total number of PGA Tour players defecting to the upstart league to 33. Mito Pereira is also rumored to join LIV soon, which would make the number 34.
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
Golf.com
‘I hate being hated’: Harold Varner opens up on chilly LIV reception
On Tuesday morning, LIV Golf announced Harold Varner III among its latest wave of player signings. He posted a message to Instagram. “I’ve always been real, so let me tell it to you straight,” he wrote. He explained, more or less, that the money was too good to turn down. “The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by.” He cited his family and his foundation as beneficiaries of his decision. (Varner, a longtime fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made more than $2 million this season and more than $10 million in his career, so it’s safe to assume he expects to make more than that playing for LIV.)
NFL・
Golf.com
Bubba Watson thinks a Masters LIV ban would be ‘wrong.’ Here’s why
Was Wednesday the end of the beginning for Bubba Watson, or the beginning of the end?. On one hand, the two-time major champ made his debut as a LIV competitor at the upstart league’s fourth event in Boston, beginning his new career on golf’s controversial new tour. On the other, Watson cemented his own suspension from the PGA Tour, and brought into question his eligibility for some of golf’s biggest events.
Golf.com
Every LIV golfer who has left the PGA Tour, ranked by value | Monday Finish
With Tuesday’s announcement that six more golfers have departed for LIV, it’s time to take stock of the distribution of talent in men’s professional golf. If you’re the PGA Tour, you can hang your hat on the fact that 17 of the top 18 players in the world still compete on your tour. It’s natural for LIV’s defectors to dominate the news cycle, but it’s also worth remembering who didn’t go. Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, for one. Hideki Matsuyama, for another. Every player (except one) who sat in the secret Delaware meeting seems like they’ll be returning to the Tour next season. That’s important.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Golf.com
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it
Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
Golf.com
‘Let me tell it to you straight’: Harold Varner III explains LIV Golf about-face
A sizable exodus of players was expected to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf after the Tour Championship, and on Tuesday, LIV Golf announced that six additional players will indeed be making their debuts in Boston this week: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III.
Golf.com
‘They don’t count’: What Davis Love III thinks LIV Golf is missing
The LIV Golf League is off and running. Three tournaments have already been contested, and the fourth is set to be played this weekend in Boston. What was once an abstract idea is now a full-fledged operation. Through three events, fans and players alike have seen what the upstart league...
Golf.com
What the International Presidents Cup team could look like after LIV departures
LIV Golf just keeps adding to its stable of players. On Tuesday, the Saudi-backed league announced the signing of five more pros, including Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, as the league preps for its fourth tournament of the season. Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri joined the two young stars in defecting from the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Fred Couples’ LIV attack continues with thought on … birthdays and weddings
Fred Couples, who has celebrated after decisions have gone against LIV Golf players, and questioned the upstart league’s money and those who have taken it, and blasted its CEO, now wants to share with you a thought on birthdays and weddings. Yes, Couples had held little back over the...
Golf.com
Davis Love III on LIV CEO Greg Norman: ‘He says things that are so untrue’
Davis Love III doesn’t seem to think LIV Golf has any intention of working with the PGA Tour. On GOLF’s Subpar Podcast, Love told co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz he thinks LIV Golf made it a point to go up against events sponsored by longtime PGA Tour partners, such as John Deere and RBC.
Golf.com
Why this new LIV Golf signee says joining league ‘will do wonders for my game’
There’s been a predictable two-step process for many of the high-profile players who have joined LIV Golf: (1) sign the contract, (2) explain to the golf world why you did it. We’ve heard all manner of reasons: more time to stay home with family and friends, an opportunity to...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: How do you decide who putts first when two players are the same distance from the hole?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris’ ball ended atop Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker-chip ball marker—making it a touch farther away from the hole, given that you mark behind your ball. But what if the ball had stopped right in front of the marker, so that their balls had come to rest in the exact same place? Which player should putt first? My guess is a coin toss.
Golf.com
Gary Player blasts LIV Golf signees: ‘Don’t have the confidence they can be winners’
Gary Player didn’t hold back in a recent interview discussing PGA Tour defectors and the most recent high-profile LIV signee, Open champion Cameron Smith. In an interview with BBC 5 radio, Player said there’s “no chance” LIV Golf could overtake the PGA Tour as the top circuit in pro golf and also criticized its format — and the league’s players.
Golf.com
LIV players are seemingly calling the majors’ bluff. Could the tactic backfire?
The tug-of-war in men’s pro golf feels two-sided most of the time. There is LIV Golf and there is the PGA Tour. But on occasion, rather quietly, a shadow figure hovers around that battle: the major championships. The pinnacle events of the sport, it is well known, are managed...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III on money games with other pros in Sea Island
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann sign with LIV Golf, along with four others
The newest list of LIV Golf commits has officially been announced, and it includes long-rumored Australian major-winner Cameron Smith as well as 23-year-old rising Chilean star Joaquin Niemann. Smith is the reigning Players champion and also the newly minted winner of the Open Championship, where he bested Rory McIlroy at...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
