FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Register Citizen
Man pulled from burning Middletown home dies at the scene of 2-alarm blaze, fire chief confirms
MIDDLETOWN — A man died after firefighters pulled him from a burning two-family house on Pine Street early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Jay Woron said. Firefighters arrived at the house about 4:25 a.m. — within three minutes of the 911 call — to find heavy fire on the right side of the first floor, Woron said, with the flames extending to the second floor and attic.
Register Citizen
Scooter crash in Stratford sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, official says
STRATFORD — A man riding a motorized scooter was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Mill River Country Club Thursday evening, according to a fire official. The fire department was called to the intersection of Main and East Main streets around 6:30 p.m....
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection
One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
Eyewitness News
Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway
(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
Register Citizen
CT state police: Merritt Parkway wrong-way driver arrested in Stratford on multiple charges
STRATFORD — A 59-year-old Fairfield man who was driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Thursday, state police said. Troopers with the Connecticut State Police’s Troop I in Bethany and Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls reporting...
Register Citizen
DOT: Tractor-trailer crashes down embankment of I-91 southbound in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment along the southbound side of Interstate 91 on Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Exits 14 and 13 on I-91, the DOT reported. It was first reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday. State police said...
Opening Shot Fired in Danbury Milkshake War – Holiday Diner Versus Sonic Drive-In
Holiday Diner has been a constant in Danbury for decades. The family-owned and operated eatery is popular with locals and anyone with taste buds. Holiday is famous for their milkshakes, like really this is what they do and everyone knows it. Just about a month ago, a new player, Sonic...
NewsTimes
Police investigate string of vehicular smash-and-grabs in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Police are investigating a string of recent vehicle smash-and-grabs in town that they say might be linked. Since Aug. 24, the windows of at least three unoccupied vehicles were smashed in order to gain entry and steal items left inside, according to Southbury police. Given the similar...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
Register Citizen
West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease
WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
Register Citizen
Torrington neighbors keeping an eye on East Pearl Road solar installation
TORRINGTON — Ruwet Farm sits on the corner of East Pearl Road and Torringford Street, a spread of open fields, barns, the historic Torringford Cemetery and a farmhouse. Across the street in another field are thousands of solar panels, which were installed in 2021. Ann Ruwet, a member of...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
Fire breaks out overnight in Orange County
According to Google Maps, that's the New Vernon Tavern on the corner of New Vernon Road and Robbin Road.
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary
ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
Register Citizen
East Haven’s first female firefighter accuses department of discrimination
East Haven’s first-ever paid female firefighter, who went on to be longtime battalion chief, has filed a lawsuit accusing the town of sex discrimination after it allegedly passed her over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified male colleague. The moment Eileen Parlato became a battalion chief in...
