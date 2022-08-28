ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bikers off and pedaling for the 29th annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH Ride

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IZnz_0hYfzJLL00

UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH ride underway 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bikers were ready to go this morning at South Side Riverfront Park for the 29th annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH Ride.

This year, there are several different routes with rolling start times.

Some bikers will ride 25 miles and others will take a 62-mile route.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, riders navigating the 40-mile route took off from the park.

There are snacks, water, and other rest stops along the routes.

Ultimately, the ride ends back at the park for a "Finish Line Festival."

All the proceeds benefit Bike Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

15th Annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival in full swing

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) - If ribs and football aren't your thing - how about going back in time this weekend? The 15th annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is in full swing in West Newton, Westmoreland County. There's fun for the whole family, including the kids. Kids 12 and under get in for free this weekend and among the fun activities, they can give sword-fighting a try! You can get a full schedule of events and more information on their website at this link. 
WEST NEWTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: September 1, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics Renaissance FestivalPittsburgh MagazineThe Backyard BrawlAllegheny County Music FestivalNational Cinema DayPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Much-needed snow-clearing equipment coming to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is getting ready for the winter by lining up some much-needed snow-clearing equipment. After two decades of heavy use, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport's massive rotation brush truck is being replaced by a new $800,000 model. The airport says the upgrade is much-needed. Officials say $2.5 million in federal funding will help pay for the machine. Airport officials added that with ongoing airport expansion and improvement, including the widened runway and possibly more flights if Spirit Airlines and JetBlue merge, the airport needs better equipment to clear the way for planes in the winter."Anyone can plow snow and push snow and broom it and do whatever they want. But to do it productively, you need a machine like this," Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.The new piece of equipment will be in service not this year but sometime next spring.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs.   "The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. "These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.   
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Swindell Bridge reopens to traffic today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh announced the Swindell Bridge will be completely reopened Thursday afternoon. The bridge was shut down on July 1 after debris could be seen falling from the underside of the bridge. RELATED STORIES:Repairs to Swindell Bridge on hold due to supply chain issuesSwindell Bridge to stay closed after emergency inspectionSwindell Bridge closed for emergency inspection after debris falls into carsAn emergency inspection took place on July 2 and it was found that material from the resurfacing deck repairs had accumulated in the expansion joint drainage trough which the additional weight caused the trough to tear open and spill onto I-279 north. While repairs were delayed due to supply chain issues, the work - maintenance, milling, and paving - is now completed. Large repairs are still planned for this year and the full bridge rehabilitation project is still in the planning phase. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police prepared for Backyard Brawl and busy Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The renewal of the Backyard Brawl is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the North Shore and surrounding area. Pittsburgh police said there will be a zero-tolerance policy in place for anyone causing problems.  According to Pittsburgh police, they want it to be a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone. They know it's a rivalry game and there have been years of build-up for the two fan bases, so they're teaming up with other agencies to handle the large crowds around town.  Not only will there be the football game, but there's also Rib...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Bikers#Health Plan#Riverfront Park#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ronald McDonald House and Steelers launch annual 'Sacks for Kids' program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, the Steelers hosted a kickoff event for its annual "Sacks for Kids" program. Bordas and Bordas will donate $500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh for each sack made by the team's defense this upcoming season. Last year, they scored more than $300,000 for a total of 67 sacks. The money supports families whose children are in need of medical care. "We're so blessed for every sack the Steelers make," said Eleanor Reigel, the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. "Jamie Bordas will donate $500 to the house and over the several years we've been doing this project with him, he has donated $222,000. That makes a significant difference to what we do each and every day to help support the families of Ronald McDonald House." The house provides families traveling to Pittsburgh for pediatric medical care with a place to eat, sleep, and find support. Over the past three seasons, the Steelers as a team have led the NFL in total sacks - good news for the program. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon Police welcome new K9 officer to the department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mt. Lebanon Police have welcomed a new member to their force.K9 Officer 'Bear' was named after Officer Jerod Withrow, who died of cancer last year.'Bear' is the department's first bloodhound.They say his tracking skills will benefit the area.Mt. Lebanon is a densely populated area with school-aged children and several elderly residents have been reported missing over the last few years.The K9 program is supported through public donations. 
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Face 2 Face Healing helps hundreds of patients across the globe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Faith, fortitude, and patience have helped Karen Scuilli put the pieces of her life back together. In 2011, severe pain in her jaw led to the diagnosis of an aggressive stage four cancer. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation followed.But doctors weren't able to give her the full facial reconstruction she was hoping for."I carefully orchestrated that puzzle," Scuilli said. "I was a single mom. I was going to school. I had it all together, and this happened and all those pieces just fell."Instead of living in despair, she decided to create a non-profit organization that helps other people with disfigurement and cancer. It's called Face 2 Face Healing, and it's helped hundreds of patients across the globe.  "The reason I'm doing this, not for any other reason but to create awareness for other people so they don't have to go through the things I had to go through and endure," Scuilli said.And while she was gathering information to help some of the patients, she learned that she was a candidate for a new facial reconstruction procedure. Scuilli can't release the details of the upcoming surgery because it's part of a production that may be televised. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Tentative agreement reached for several Pa. nursing home workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at several Pennsylvania nursing homes have reached a tentative agreement with Guardian Healthcare.The tentative deal ends planned strikes at ten different facilities.However, the union is still in negotiations with two dozen nursing homes owned by Comprehensive and Priority.Workers at four of those facilities have filed strike notices for September 9, including Murrysville Rehab and Wellness Center and Monroeville Rehab and Wellness Center,
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
CHARLEROI, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown businesses hope more workers return to offices in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh emptied out with the pandemic, and it has been slow to come back.As office workers continue to work from home and restaurants and stores hurt for customers, the streets lack bustle. Some are pinning their hopes on workers returning in September, but others have their doubts.The lunchtime crowd at the Apollo Cafe isn't what it used to be."I'll never see that ever again, my lines out the door," Christina Hammerling said."Between food costs, rents, we're just making it right now," Hammerling added.Even at midday, the streets of the Golden Triangle are mostly empty. Only about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child falls out of window in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A 1-year-old boy fell out of a window in Plum. Allegheny County police said officials learned Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. that the child fell out of a window on Winchester Drive. The 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.KDKA-TV has learned the boy fell from the second-story window of a home. Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rib Fest kicks off at Acrisure Stadium before Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the start of Rib Fest and Backyard Brawl, Thursday is a busy day in the 'Burgh.Pitt takes on WVU in the Backyard Brawl for the first time in more than a decade. But first up was Rib Fest right outside of Acrisure Stadium.The vendors claim they have some of the best ribs and BBQ you'll find in the country. Just about everybody has won awards at some point in time, so there's a lot of competition to see who can pull in the most customers."We're looking for a challenge," said Desperado's BBQ owner Donna Rice. "From...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plum Borough School District seeking bus drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Plum Borough School District is badly in need of bus drivers.The district says right now, they need seven drivers in order to be fully staffed -- and five more drivers to fill routes when someone calls off.District leaders say if they can't find drivers, then day-to-day operations, field trips, and extracurricular activities will be impacted.The district is taking applications now and training will be free.Click here for more information. 
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Practicing an act of kindness every day for #BeKind21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady Gaga and Mr. Rogers are not names you expect to hear together, but this project joins the two. Four years ago, Lady Gaga's foundation started a 21-day kindness challenge, and this year, the authors of a book about Mr. Rogers are adding Fred Rogers' inspiration. The #BeKind21 challenge asks you and your family to practice an act of kindness each of the next 21 days. Kids in Avonworth Primary Center's club called "JAM Be the Kind Kid" are taking the challenge, starting by making something special for older folks. "We're making placemats for Meals on Wheels,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy