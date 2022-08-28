USA TODAY calls Scott Frost-led Nebraska an ‘unmitigated disaster’

The criticism is piling up on Scott Frost and Nebraska Football, 24 hours after their 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. USA TODAY has joined in on the criticism as writer Paul Myerberg has compared the current state of the Cornhusker program to a natural disaster.

An oil spill, a bridge collapse, an industrial explosion, that old black-and-white video of two trains colliding — this is what has come to represent what was once one of the proudest programs in the Bowl Subdivision.

Well, at least he didn’t mention the controversy over Scott Frost’s offensive line statement/joke prior to leaving for Dublin.

His comments last week about offensive linemen throwing up “15 to 20” times during practice had to have been met with shrugged shoulders by a disheartened fan base, which must feel the urge to upchuck at least that many times every fall Saturday.

Oh good, he didn’t forget.

Take a look below as we’ve cultivated other national media opinions about Scott Frost and Nebraska Football.

