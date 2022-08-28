ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Valley, SD

newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Neck Yoke Road reopened

UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): Neck Yoke Road has been reopened. ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Neck Yoke Road near Evans Court is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. NewsCenter1 will provide...
ROCKERVILLE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS...
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected. Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths; Active cases under 1,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,993 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,984 the previous week. The new deaths include six women and three men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bon Homme (1), Hutchinson (2), Lincoln (1), McCook (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), and Pennington (1)
kotatv.com

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens

Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are the Rapid City Schools that will be releasing early on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Back to school typically signals the beginning of fall. However, summer has decided to stick around a little longer. Due to the anticipated high temperatures for Thursday, September 1, several schools will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. Bus routes will run early. Elementary Schools:
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park

Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD

