Kim Land
4d ago
What's with Fox headlines lately? Misspellings, singular/plural mismatches... seems like its getting worse and worse...what's up?
Bob Smith
4d ago
Used to be a nice quiet suburb. Now has gone woke and this is what you get
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting. An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course
ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police car about 2:01 p.m. near westbound I-290 near the Austin Avenue exit, according to Elmhurst police. Earlier Thursday, Revels...
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Additionally, officers found...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in the face, head after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old man was standing next to...
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago police officer shot several times trying to stop robbery at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times after he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange Thursday morning, according police and fire officials. The retired officer, 60, was shot around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary police report. He...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
Woman caught in the crossfire after suspects open fire on each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of two vehicles on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100 block of South Francisco when two vehicles were driving by and occupants in the vehicles began firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
fox32chicago.com
Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
fox32chicago.com
Teen carjacked 9 victims at gunpoint in Chicago over the course of one day: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 victims at gunpoint over the last two weeks. Nine of the carjackings occurred on the same day. The teen faces 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of criminal damage. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train. The incident occurred around 7:49 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street on June 21, 2022. Anyone with information is asked...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old allegedly carjacked 4 victims at gunpoint in Chicago — all in the same day
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Chicago — all in the same day. Another juvenile, 17, has been charged with three of those four carjackings as well. The 16-year-old faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm,...
