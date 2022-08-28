ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Ty Prince
4d ago

I think these cop chase people becus of the fun of it...with all the technology we got now what's the point we got helicopters in the air chasing them already so why must the cops stay so close to them causing the driver to go faster causing innocent citizen to get hurt ...like bro there a helicopter in the air eventual they will stop and even when they stop the helicopter will see what area they go...all you do is lock down that area they have nowhere going ...I swear this country is so backwards...

4
Donald Lheureux
4d ago

the police department should be held criminally and civilly liable for the death of the woman as it's a property crime and insurance would cover it

3
Tom Parker
4d ago

Why did they take off in the first place? Because they were doing something wrong. Should have stayed and face the music. No the cops didn't cause the accident. Just trying to get the hoodlums off our streets. God bless the police. They need our help. See something say something.

2
 

NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
