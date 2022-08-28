Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol reports driver may have fallen asleep in August crash into house
STURGIS, S.D. – A report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates the Florida driver of a semi truck and trailer that crashed into a Sturgis home August 10th may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The patrol says initially the driver told them she swerved to miss a...
Chadron man identified as person who died in Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. – A Chadron, NE man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
One arrested after woman found dead in Box Elder
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Authorities in Box Elder say a woman is dead and one person is arrested after an incident in which they are still investigating occurred Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault.
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
Report of person with a gun in parking lot puts Stevens High, other area schools on secure status
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say a toy pistol caused concern Thursday, forcing Stevens High School and several other area schools to go into secure status. Captain Dustin Morrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it all began when they received reports from a...
Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure
CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
Box Elder man pleads not guilty to marijuana possession, distribution charges
DEADWOOD — A traffic stop in which a local man on probation was allegedly speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 90 near mile marker 26 reportedly yielded a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. On Aug. 18, he pleaded not guilty to...
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate. According to the Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Samuel Ross left the Rapid City Community Work Center for work release on Saturday, August 27. Ross left the jobsite without authorization and didn’t return to his assigned unit.
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
One dead in Hermosa two-vehicle crash
HERMOSA, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one man died last Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Public Safety reports that a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, resulting in the crash. Public Safety reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
