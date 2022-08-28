ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kbhbradio.com

Chadron man identified as person who died in Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. – A Chadron, NE man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
CHADRON, NE
kbhbradio.com

One arrested after woman found dead in Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. – Authorities in Box Elder say a woman is dead and one person is arrested after an incident in which they are still investigating occurred Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault.
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Accidents
State
South Dakota State
Deadwood, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Deadwood, SD
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in Hermosa

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer. Dannie Barcal, the 80-year-old driver of the Dodge, was transported by ambulance...
HERMOSA, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv Crash#Experimental Forest Road#Highway Patrol
newscenter1.tv

Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure

CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KELOLAND TV

Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate. According to the Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Samuel Ross left the Rapid City Community Work Center for work release on Saturday, August 27. Ross left the jobsite without authorization and didn’t return to his assigned unit.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead in Hermosa two-vehicle crash

HERMOSA, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one man died last Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Public Safety reports that a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, resulting in the crash. Public Safety reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy