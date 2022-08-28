ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker fans in Lincoln gather at Memorial Stadium for season opener

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7DZW_0hYfxJGv00

Husker fans in Lincoln experienced a unique way to view their favorite team on Saturday from the turf of Memorial Stadium.

Hours before kickoff, fans stood outside to get in on some free Husker merchandise.

As game time grew closer the usual green turf was covered by hundreds of students.

The crowd grew silent until the Huskers scored the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter. The students managed to cheer with the same deafening roar of a regular home game truly showing how devoted the team's fans are.

“The atmosphere was crazy. Everyone, mostly everyone was on their feet cheering. I can't wait for when it is full of Husker Nation. I can't wait to be a part of the student section and have it be much louder when it's actually game day here in Lincoln. Plus I want to be with other students. To meet new people everything like that. I know there are other watch parties like that everywhere, but in Memorial Stadium where you can meet so many new students like that. It's just the atmosphere that's perfect for me,” said UNL Freshman Tyler Aldredge.

By the end of the first half, the fans in Lincoln had covered much of the field in a sea of red, which is unmistakably a staple of Husker Nation culture.

KMTV 3 News Now

