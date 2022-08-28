Read full article on original website
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
PlanCo Staff Recommends Approval of Schneider Permit; Documents Shed New Light on Contentious Meeting
A couple weeks after the matter spilled cantankerously into public view, Humboldt County and Building Department staff is recommending the Planning Commission approve the permits necessary to allow a local developer to continue construction of his family home, with some revised conditions, at its meeting tonight. The issue arose after...
Supervisors Agree to Settle State Lawsuit Against Former Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez and Humboldt County
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has approved a settlement agreement with the State Controller in the case of The People vs. Karen Paz Dominguez and the County of Humboldt. The state filed the suit on May 2, alleging that Paz Dominguez, the county’s former auditor-controller, failed to file the...
Despite Silence From Tribes, Mega-Home Builder Optimistic Ahead of Tonight’s Continued Planning Commission Hearing to Address Permit Violation Fallout
Two weeks after a heated Humboldt County Planning Commission hearing that soured relations between the commission and local tribes, applicant Travis Schneider said he’s optimistic ahead of tonight’s follow-up meeting, where the hearing is scheduled to continue. “I think we’ve found some common ground with staff’s revised conditions,”...
City Council Now Accepting Applications for Membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District Advisory Commitee
Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District (FBID) Advisory Committee. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on the FBID Advisory Committee, a person must be 18 year of...
Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st
Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
Letter Writer Worried About Arcata’s ‘Gateway Area Plan’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
‘Let’s Change This to That’: Beach and Waterway Cleanup Day on September 17th
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
Public Health Reports Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed a COVID-19 death since its last report Aug. 24. The individual was in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, four people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, none of whom are under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 155th since the pandemic began.
Quake, Sept. 1
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
OBITUARY: Paul Bradshaw Windes, 1968-2022
Paul Bradshaw Windes (Brad) was born on May 17, 1968 in Columbia, Missouri and died on August 19, 2022 in Eureka, the town he grew up in. He was born to Janet Lafferty Windes (April 28, 1942) and William E Windes (Feb. 2, 1942-Oct.25, 2017). He left behind his wife, Janet, and six adult children — Craig, Patrick, Michael, Tabatha, Tesha and Jennifer — along with many grandchildren.
The Red Cross is Seeking Volunteers for the Disaster Action Team
Press release from the American Red Cross serving Trinity, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties:. The Red Cross is actively looking for new volunteers for our Disaster Action Team (DAT). The members of the Disaster Action Team are the first to roll up their sleeves, grab their gear, and respond when disaster strikes.
This Land Is Their Land
Editor's note: The following was written and submitted in response to last week's cover story, "Broken Trust." Most of us know that what we call Humboldt Bay was part of the territory of the Wiyot people. And most us of know of the terrible mass killing that occurred in 1860 on what was called Indian Island. But most of us do not know much more about the Wiyots and what has happened to their homeland over time. Here is part of that story.
Urgent Need for Blood – Elks Lodge Hosts 3rd Annual Blood Drive
Press release from the Northern California Community Blood Bank:. The Elks Lodge 652 is hosting its third annual Blood Drive on Wednesday September 7th at two locations. The Blood Mobile will be in the lodge parking lot from noon to 6 pm or you can go to the Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Avenue from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Quakes, Aug. 30
A couple of earthquakes were recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Aug. 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest, a 4.5-magnitude, was on the outer fault line west of Ferndale, CA, and the other, a 2.9-magnitude, was right at the southern junction. Both were near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
City of Eureka Celebrating Volunteer Month in September
The City of Eureka’s Community Services Department is excited to celebrate the month of September as Volunteer Month. This announcement is to recognize ongoing volunteers, create new volunteer opportunities and make a positive everlasting impact within the community. The City of Eureka has held many volunteer events through the Neighborhood Beautification program and is focusing on continuing the momentum in the month of September with volunteer events every Saturday at various locations. Volunteers who attend all 4 events will be entered into a prize drawing for a $250 Pierson’s gift card or a $25 gift certificate to the Carter House Inn.
New evacuation order, warning issued in Trinity County for Six Rivers Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new evacuation order for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The new order is for Zone HWK480 which includes all areas north of Denny Road from the Wallen Ranch Road intersection, Ziegler Point Road through Hawkins Creek north to the county line.
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 216 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 84...
Fire on the Bluffs Stopped by Firefighters Tonight
An alert citizen (one of reporters’ mothers) called in a fire on the Bluffs between Redway and Garberville about 9 p.m. Cal Fire and Redway Fire responded to the scene and were able to stop the forward progress quickly. According to Connor Hartz, fire apparatus engineer, “We got a...
