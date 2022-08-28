ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Brad Keselowski’s Day at Daytona, Playoff Hopes Come to an End

By Nick Geddes
 4 days ago
Brad Keselowski needed a win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Sunday in order to clinch a spot into the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the 2012 champion, he got caught up in the multi-car wreck just ahead of the end of Stage 1. Keselowski suffered enough damage to knock him out for the remainder of the race. With that, Keselowski fails to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

A disappointed Keselowski said afterwards he didn’t know what caused the wreck, but felt like he had a shot to win. His focus, he said, turns to the next 10 weeks where he’ll look to get his first victory of the season.

A Forgettable First Season for Brad Keselowski at RFK Racing

It’s been a forgettable season for Keselowski — his first since coming over to RFK Racing from Team Penske this past offseason. Once a staple at the front of fields, Keselowski has struggled with speed all season long. Keselowski is 27th in the points standings after finishing sixth last season. He’s yet to record a single top-five finish and has just three top-10 finishes.

Keselowski, 38, has 35 wins in his NASCAR Cup Series career, but it’s been awhile since he’s made his way to victory lane. Keselowski last won in the 2021 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his lone win of the 2021 campaign.

Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
