NFL

Braves mascot Blooper shamelessly stiff-arms peewee football players

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

There’s just no love lost between these teams. The Atlanta Mascots and a local peewee football team, that is.

Things got pretty competitive during the halftime entertainment on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Blooper, the Braves’ mascot, apparently really wanted to win. Like, badly.

Blooper stiff-armed three kids on his way to a touchdown run of approximately 25 yards, tossing them to the ground with menace. At another point in the game, on defense, Blooper lined up over center and ripped through the offensive line for a sack. He then celebrated by pounding his chest.

King Bloopy 👑 pic.twitter.com/UXcBp64526

— 🍦Blooper🍦 (@BlooperBraves) August 27, 2022

@BlooperBraves 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hHAdjwhk33

— Michael (@Lakitu886) August 27, 2022
The Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper showed no mercy stiff-arming multiple peewee football players during halftime of the Falcons-Jaguars game on Saturday.
It’s not clear who actually won the game, but Blooper was without a doubt the star of the show, putting on a performance that will go down with the halftime entertainment greats.

In the process, he might’ve killed his chances of being invited back next time the mascots play, but you can’t say he didn’t leave it all on the field.

