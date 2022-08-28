Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
wbrz.com
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
1 Person Killed In A Car Wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
A motor vehicle wreck killed one person on Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m. The car accident occured along the White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the [..]
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
brproud.com
Law enforcement responds to second school bus accident within an hour
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a school bus accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Bentley Dr. & Plank Rd. EBRSO said that a school bus hit the back of a vehicle that was...
Shooting near BR dog park started as fight, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police said it happened near the bathroom area of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
brproud.com
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
wbrz.com
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue,...
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
brproud.com
Three hurt, horse unharmed in multi-vehicle accident on LA-1
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 1. IPSO said the injuries were not considered serious. The crash involved six vehicles and took place on Highway 1 just past White Castle. For a period of time,...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for trio accused of overnight armed robbery on Gloria Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. Deputies arrived in the 200 block of Gloria Dr. and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that “several people...
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
brproud.com
Children on school bus involved in multi-vehicle accident in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7 a.m., at LA 964 and Meadow Glen Ave. LSP said that two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Children were...
