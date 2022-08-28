Read full article on original website
Looking to shake off opening setback, Lions venture to No. 17 Marble Falls
Despite their share of miscues in the season opener, the Brownwood Lions put themselves in position to knock off Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie yet fell short. In their second outing of the season at Class 4A Division I No. 17 Marble Falls, the Lions are hoping to rectify their mistakes from a week ago and claim their initial victory of the 2022 campaign.
Lady Lions place 5th, Lions come in 11th at Brownwood Invitational
The Brownwood High School cross country teams hosted the annual Brownwood Invitational Wednesday in and around Gordon Wood Stadium, where the Lady Lions placed fifth as a team and the Lions came in 11th place. Also competing from Brown County was Bangs, as the Lady Dragons finished 10th and the Dragons were 14th.
Early opens home slate against Class 2A Division I threat Tolar
EARLY – The Early Longhorns’ season opener may not have gone as crisply or cleanly as anticipated, but third-year head coach Daniel Price’s squad came away with a 34-20 road victory over rival Bangs. Friday night, the Longhorns open the home portion of their schedule with a visit from the Class 2A Division I No. 16 Tolar Rattlers.
Bangs targets first victory against resurgent Comanche
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons were unable to capitalize on a quick start as they dropped their season opener to Early last week but look to rebound Friday night against a Comanche Indians squad that pummeled the Brady Bulldogs in their season opener. Kickoff between Bangs (0-1) and Comanche...
Early volleyball upended by Hawley in three sets
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were unable to hold on the momentum of their bracket consolation championship from the Bronte tournament as they fell at home to Hawley 25-5, 25-9, 25-6 Tuesday night. Gabby Leal led Early with two kills followed by one each from Trinity Torrez, Matty...
HPU’s Stinger Spectacular set for Oct. 14-15
Howard Payne University invites alumni, prospective students and other friends of the university to the Stinger Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15. For the second year in a row, the event will combine Homecoming, Yellow Jacket Preview and Family Weekend for an exciting time on campus. “Stinger Spectacular is...
Jean Willingham, 80, of Lake Brownwood
Jean Willingham, age 81, of Lake Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Graveside Services for Jean will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Ross Cemetery in Baird with Bill Slaymaker officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Teresa Lenell Winkler
Funeral service for Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park
My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 1
September 5 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day. 12 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 20 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 21 – Deadline to Order State Swine Tags. 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm...
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BCRW’s ‘Remembering 9/11’ meeting set for Sept. 9
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, September 9th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have Ben Cox, BISD Middle School Audio/Video & Robotics Teacher, as our guest speaker. Ben will talk about his visit to the 9/11 Memorial and what he felt as an American. So many Americans have forgotten what happened on that awful day; we all need to be reminded and thankful to live in our great Country. Thank you, Ben, for helping remind us what it did to our country and so many are gone but not forgotten. Sunday, September 11th will be the 21st Anniversary.
PHOTOS: 28th Annual Business Expo
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Expo is taking place today, Thursday, Sept. 1, until 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. This year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. The Taste of Brownwood returns from 4 to 6 p.m. today,...
Flood WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:30am CDT Thursday
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a: * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Coleman County in west central Texas... * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The Coleman airport reported 1.5 inches during the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Coleman. This includes the following Low Water Crossings... FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, Colorado St. crossing Hords Creek Draw, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek and Liveoak crossing Hords Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
Looking for a Weekend Getaway? Consider Comanche.
When you have the opportunity to stay in a 3,000-square-foot Airbnb, you say yes, especially if a student of Frank Lloyd Wright designed it. Thus began the second half of my From C to Shining C: Cleburne to Comanche summer adventure. Tranquility Hill in Comanche is a three-bedroom home on...
Flood Advisory in Effect Until 12:45 AM (9-1-2022)
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 12:45 AM CDT Thursday, Sept 1. for a portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Mason, McCulloch and San Saba. At 9:37 PM CDT, Radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms with very heavy rain moving north into Mason and San Saba Counties. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area with minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
Brookesmith ISD starts school year on high notes
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition.
Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners
Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
