Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, September 9th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have Ben Cox, BISD Middle School Audio/Video & Robotics Teacher, as our guest speaker. Ben will talk about his visit to the 9/11 Memorial and what he felt as an American. So many Americans have forgotten what happened on that awful day; we all need to be reminded and thankful to live in our great Country. Thank you, Ben, for helping remind us what it did to our country and so many are gone but not forgotten. Sunday, September 11th will be the 21st Anniversary.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO