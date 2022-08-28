ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue received terrific outings from senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell and transfer wide receiver Charlie Jones, plus an electrifying 72-yard pick six from safety Chris Jefferson that seemed to have the Boilermakers poised for a season-opening win, but late-game heroics from the Penn State offense snatched the victory for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar, considered the No. 1 QB recruit in 247Sports' Class of 2022 rankings, didn't wait long to make his college football debut. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound passer entered game action at Purdue on PSU's first possession of the second half. Shortly beforehand, Nittany Lions starting quarterback...
Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 1-0 record Thursday night thanks to late heroics from quarterback Sean Clifford, who gained redemption for an earlier pick-six and an underwhelming span of second-half play. His 10-yard toss to running back Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining gave him five total touchdowns against Purdue, and timely defensive plays helped secure a 35-31 victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State rallied to beat Purdue 35-31 in a wild season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium here Thursday night. Afterward, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin — still dripping with sweat on a balmy evening — met the media for about 12 minutes. You can...
