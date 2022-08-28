Read full article on original website
Late score lifts Penn State over Purdue, 35-31
Purdue received terrific outings from senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell and transfer wide receiver Charlie Jones, plus an electrifying 72-yard pick six from safety Chris Jefferson that seemed to have the Boilermakers poised for a season-opening win, but late-game heroics from the Penn State offense snatched the victory for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State LB Adbul Carter ejected for targeting penalty against Purdue
The first targeting ejection of the season happened Thursday night for Penn State. Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter was called for targeting after hitting a defenseless Purdue wide receiver. With just under 13 minutes to go in the second quarter, Carter was ejected for targeting as Penn State held a 7-3 lead over Purdue.
Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar makes college debut vs Purdue
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar, considered the No. 1 QB recruit in 247Sports' Class of 2022 rankings, didn't wait long to make his college football debut. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound passer entered game action at Purdue on PSU's first possession of the second half. Shortly beforehand, Nittany Lions starting quarterback...
Sean Clifford, Keyvone Lee put Penn State past Purdue: players of the game, turning points and more
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Of course, it had to be Keyvone Lee. With so much conversation about Penn State's much ballyhooed freshmen running backs, the third-year back entered the 2022 season as a bit of a forgotten man, even if position coach Ja'Juan Seider spoke highly of him. With...
Everything James Franklin said after Penn State's comeback win at Purdue
Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 1-0 record Thursday night thanks to late heroics from quarterback Sean Clifford, who gained redemption for an earlier pick-six and an underwhelming span of second-half play. His 10-yard toss to running back Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining gave him five total touchdowns against Purdue, and timely defensive plays helped secure a 35-31 victory.
Penn State at Purdue in-game thread
WATCH: James Franklin's full post-Purdue press conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State rallied to beat Purdue 35-31 in a wild season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium here Thursday night. Afterward, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin — still dripping with sweat on a balmy evening — met the media for about 12 minutes. You can...
