mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Overcomes Slip To Get 21-Second Knockout
MMA fighter David Burke made the most of an early accidental slip that ended up helping him get one of the fastest knockouts in Cage Titans history. Burke faced Jideofor Ojukwu at Cage Titans 55 on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. He challenged Ojukwu for the promotion’s middleweight title after back-to-back wins in NEF.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Opponent At The Buzzer
MMA fighter Igor da Silva Severino earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Manoel Rodrigues at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. Severino and Rodrigues fought in the JF 110 main event for the vacant flyweight title. Both Severino and Rodrigues entered the fight with impressive winning streaks and were looking to put on a show in the main event slot.
mmanews.com
The Role Of An MMA Fighter In Derek Chauvin’s Imprisonment
MMA fighter Donald Williams played a crucial role during the trial of Derek Chauvin having witnessed the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, society was shook by the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Chauvin, who’d accumulated 18 complaints on his official record by that time, was one of four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, which occurred after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
mmanews.com
Usman Remains “Almost In Awe” Of Head Kick One Week Later
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has once again praised newly crowned king Leon Edwards for the head kick that shocked the world at UFC 278. As we approach the end of August, MMA fans will be reflecting on a month that included one of the biggest come-from-behind victories seen inside the Octagon, and one that came with astronomical stakes attached to it.
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
mmanews.com
Watch: Fighter Nearly Knocks Himself Out At Karate Combat Event
Former MMA and kickboxing fighter Raymond Daniels took a big shot to the head courtesy of the Karate Combat arena this past weekend. The 42-year-old Daniels competed at Karate Combat 35 on Saturday. He was making his combat sports return after nearly a year and a half away from competition since his unanimous decision win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
mmanews.com
White Reacts To Silva/Paul Reports: “It’s About Time”
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the news that his promotion’s former middleweight champion Anderson Silva could share the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next. After a few failed bookings against professional boxers — first Tommy Fury, who withdrew after being denied access to the US, and then...
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
mmanews.com
ONE Fighter Lashes Out At Fans For Celebrating Injury
ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison is not happy with the way that people reacted to his fight ending injury suffered at ONE 161. Harrison is a veteran of combat sports, with a 90-25-2 record, and after winning five straight bouts he was able to earn a chance to fight for ONE’s bantamweight title. He took on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao over the weekend, who has a staggering 264-54-10 record and has been defending the belt since 2018, amassing seven title defenses.
mmanews.com
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
mmanews.com
Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
mmanews.com
Makhachev: Usman Will 100% Beat “Lucky” Edwards In Trilogy
Leon Edwards’ victory at UFC 278 was one of the most dramatic endings to a title fight in MMA history, but at least one UFC fighter doesn’t see Edwards staying champion for long. After an early scare where the challenger managed to take his back, Kamaru Usman appeared...
mmanews.com
MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022
This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:. Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, Jordan Wright, and Tyriece Simon. Only at MMA News can you finally solve the mystery of Valentina Shevchenko’s “HEYYY’S” one minute and learn about Ice Wars the next, with other riveting stories central to mainstream MMA in-between.
mmanews.com
Quote: How Do You Not Take Cormier’s Side In Masvidal Beef?
Renowned MMA reporter Brett Okamoto has given his take on the recent back and forth between UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier and welterweight star Jorge Masvidal. As well as sparking the changing hands of UFC gold and one of the most memorable come-from-behind victories in promotional history, Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 head kick — which sent an unconscious Kamaru Usman to the Octagon floor in Utah — paved the way for some animosity between Cormier and Masvidal.
mmanews.com
Georges St-Pierre Will Preside Over The 2022 SPORTEL Awards
Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre has been granted a new role. For years Georges St-Pierre was at the top of the UFC. Even in his retirement, he is still thought of as one of the best fighters to have ever lived. He has found success following his fight career in both health and fitness and in Hollywood, starring in some blockbuster films.
mmanews.com
Sonnen Sends Advice To Masvidal For Pursuit Of Edwards Fight
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has provided another option for welterweight star Jorge Masvidal should he miss out on a fight against Leon Edwards next. While the novelty of Leon Edwards’ memorable head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last month certainly hasn’t worn off, the discussion surrounding the 170-pound championship picture now includes talk of the Jamaican-born Brit’s first defense.
mmanews.com
Zhang Identifies What Makes Carla Esparza Bout A “First”
Weili Zhang expects her UFC 281 matchup with Carla Esparza to provide a unique challenge that the Chinese strawweight hasn’t encountered yet. “Magnum” delivered a Knockout of the Year candidate in her last bout when she stopped former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a spinning back fist at UFC 275. Jędrzejczyk subsequently retired after the loss, while Zhang earned a chance to reclaim the strawweight title.
mmanews.com
Cejudo: If I Was A Free Agent, I Wouldn’t Sign With UFC
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo says that if he had the choice, he’d follow the money rather than a return to the Octagon. Having ascended both the bantamweight and flyweight mountaintops, defending his place on both, Cejudo hung up his gloves in 2020 following a victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. But whilst he vacated the belts, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist’s MMA retirement always appeared to be somewhat loose.
