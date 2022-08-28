ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
MOVIES
IGN

A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
TV SERIES
IGN

Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer

Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Minecraft Mods 1.19

Finding the right mods in Minecraft can take some time. You have to make sure they're compatible with what you have installed, and they have to catch your interest in one way or another. With so many mods to pick from, it could be hard to settle on which ones stand out from the others.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mech#Full Moon#Video Game#Lightyear Frontier
IGN

One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview

Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Ravenclaw Common Room Trailer

Take a tour of the Ravenclaw common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review

Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase

French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
BUSINESS
IGN

How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom

Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Stars

Elden Stars is obtained by exploring the Deeproot Depths underground region, accessed after defeating the Valiant Gargoyles in the Siofra River Aqueduct. In the depths, you'll find a series of roots to cross and an ant tunnel mound to the right. Fight your way through the ant mound to find the incantation near the cave exit.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Trinity Trigger to meet Cyan, Elise, Zantis. and the Triggers, who are companions who can transform into weapons. Get a peek at gameplay, the world, and more from this upcoming action RPG ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - gamescom Trailer

Get another look at SpellForce: Conquest of Eo in this latest trailer for the upcoming turn-based strategy RPG coming to PC. In this magical world, you don the robes of a mage on a quest for power. But what kind of wizard would leave his trusty tower behind? Your sorcerous spire functions as a mobile base of operations as you set out to explore the world of SpellForce in search of ancient secrets and powerful artefacts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stick it to the Stickman - Reveal Trailer

Here's your look at Stick it to the Stickman, an upcoming roguelike brawler game featuring physics-based combat. It is coming in 2023 to Steam. In Stick it to the Stickman, batter your way through compliant coworkers, menial middle-management and brutal bosses, learning more powerful “business techniques” on your way to becoming CEO of the worst company in America.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Get Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite?

Fortnite Challenges are the best way to gain some XP in the game, XP is required to progress in the Battle Pass so that players can unlock more cosmetic rewards in the season. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been filled up with a series of quests and challenges that players can complete to secure a bunch of XP. One of the quests that players are having troubling with is acquiring the Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Different Strokes’ Enchanting Approach to Collaborative Art Creation

I approach the picture frame within the clean, white, minimal gallery space. I pause in front of it, taking in what can only be described as the crude scrawls of a child. A manchild, more likely. “They call this art?” I think to myself, as there’s no doubt about what the squiggles in front of me are depicting - meat and two veg, if you catch my not-so-subtle drift. Thankfully, a sign beneath the frame exhorts me to “please fix this!” and so I do. Well, I try to at least. I’m no artist, so turning an eyesore into eye candy isn’t very likely, but at least it won’t be a plonker portrait anymore.
VISUAL ART
IGN

Escape From Tarkov Wiki Guide

Escape from Tarkov is a hardcore MMO mixture of first-person shooter and role-playing gameplay. The game offers a new kind of gameplay based on a multitude of tactical and combat factors and the use of additional modules that improve game realism. Events take place in a realistic setting in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Erdtree Heal

The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
VIDEO GAMES

