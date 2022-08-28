Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO