Scheffler pulls away for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler returned to East Lake on Sunday morning looking every bit like the No. 1 player, pulling away with four birdies in six holes to complete the third round with a 4-under 66 that gave him a six-shot lead in the Tour Championship.

Scheffler was delivering a steady diet of pars that put him in a tight battle with Xander Schauffele until a second stoppage due to lightning in the area Saturday. At the time, he was one shot ahead.

And then he was gone.

Scheffler holed birdie putts from about 5 feet on the 13th and 15th holes. He stuffed his approach to 2 feet on the 17th and then made a superb escape from the left rough over the water that left him a long pitch he nearly holed on the par-5 18th.

He tapped in to reach 23-under par. That left him one round away from the $18 million prize for winning the FedEx Cup.

Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes for a 63 and will be in the final group with Scheffler. He was at 17 under along with Schauffele, who also had good looks for birdie and didn’t make any of them Sunday morning.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (66) were seven shots behind.

Scheffler is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup and was rewarded with a two-shot lead at 10-under par before the tournament started. He is 13 under for his raw score, which is tied for McIlroy for the best this week. McIlroy, however, was the No. 7 seed and began six shots behind.

Schauffele missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole when they resumed the round. He sent his next tee shot so far to the right that he had to hit a provisional in case it was out-of-bounds. He found it, but wound up missing a 10-foot par putt to fall three behind.

And then on the par-3 15th, Scheffler hit his tee shot to 5 feet to a front left pin over the water. Schauffele also hit a good one to 10 feet and missed again.

Scheffler already has won four times this year, including the Masters, to reach No. 1 in the world and is considered a shoo-in for PGA Tour player of the year.

He won just over $14 million in the regular season — already a record, and not surprising given the steady rise in prize money. He won a $4 million bonus from the “Comcast Business Tour Top 10” for leading the FedEx Cup in the regular season, along with a $1 million bonus for winning the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

A victory Sunday afternoon would equate to a $37 million year for the 26-year-old Texas grad.

The Associated Press

Mims, Fresno State start fast in 35-7 victory over Cal Poly

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mims ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Fresno State used a fast start to cruise past FCS-member Cal Poly 35-7 in a season opener on Thursday night. Mims sandwiched a pair of 1-yard TD runs around a 13-yard scoring run by Nikko Remigio to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter. Jake Haener completed 35 of 41 passes for 370 yards and two second-half TDs for Fresno State. Mims finished with 76 yards on 15 carries. He added a 19-yard TD catch in the third quarter. Haener’s other scoring toss went to Raymond Pauwels and covered eight yards in the fourth period. Remigio had nine catches for 100 yards. Freshman Jaden Jones completed 20 of 38 throws for 211 yards with a 9-yard TD toss to Bryson Allen for the Mustangs’ only score.
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

S. Utah stomps St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in Fitzgerald's debut

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Utah beat St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in a season opener Thursday night. Cade Sexauer threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and interception while Hope Adebayo ran for 73 yards on seven carries for St. Thomas. The debut win for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald ended an eight-game losing streak for Southern Utah. The team hadn’t won since defeating Tarleton, 40-35 on Sept. 18, 2020. It was the Thunderbirds’ first season-opening win since 2013 when they beat South Alabama 22-21. The Tommies, who made their first trip to Utah, are in their second season as a Division I program. It was the first meeting between the teams.
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

