Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Bellarmine (again) to face a top nonconference men's basketball schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA still has not acted on proposed legislation that would make Bellarmine eligible for NCAA Tournament competition in its third NCAA Division I season. But that hasn't stopped coach Scott Davenport from crafting a non-conference schedule that is NCAA Tournament caliber. Bellarmine's nonconference slate should...
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1) This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male...
502Circle: Louisville’s New NIL Collective
502Circle, a new independent NIL (name, image and likeness) collective for student-athletes at the University of Louisville, has launched. The third-party organization went live at midnight on Aug. 29, 2022, and it has already drawn support from the community. Partnered with Opendorse, 502Circle strives to help UofL student-athletes facilitate many NIL deals such as autograph signings, appearances, camps, commercials, and more while making sure athletes follow NIL guidelines from the NCAA and UofL.
gocards.com
Cardinals Hit the Road to Take on #23 Memphis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville women's soccer team is back on the road as they head to Harrisonburg, Va. for a two-game road swing this week. The Cardinals first game of the trip will be Thursday, September 1, as they take on No. 23 Memphis. The two teams will square off from Sentara Park at 7 p.m. ET but there will be no live video of the match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
247Sports
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
kychamberbottomline.com
UK Coach John Calipari and UofL Coach Kenny Payne to Keynote Kentucky Chamber’s 76th Annual Meeting Dinner, with Moderator Renee Shaw
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
UK Football gears up for 2022-23 season with new upgrades at Kroger Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s a big week for University of Kentucky Football and its fans as their season opener is set for this Saturday against Miami University (Ohio). Kick off is set for 7 p.m. ET. What You Need To Know. The University of Kentucky will face off...
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
salemleader.com
Clark County track revived
The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
‘The Louisville cocktail is the next step in the evolution of bourbonism’; Fischer reveals finalists in Cocktail Competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a bid to find the best cocktail that celebrates all things Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the five finalists of “The Louisville” Cocktail Competition. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, Fischer wants to find a cocktail that has Kentucky Bourbon...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
The Vault: Here's how the contributions of Frederick Olmsted changed Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are many things that make Louisville a great city to call home – Louisville Slugger baseball bats, the Kentucky Derby, delicious hot browns from The Brown Hotel and its parks. One of the city’s greatest assets are the magnificent Olmsted Parks system. From...
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
Comments / 0