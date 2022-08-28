Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
A Delta airliner and a small plane came within 'close proximity' last month in Orlando. The FAA is investigating the incident
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at the Orlando airport last month in which a Cessna single-engine plane and a Delta Boeing 757 came within "close proximity" to one another, the agency said.
Comments / 0