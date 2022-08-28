ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition

By Michael Sicoli
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said.

New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, according to police officials.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police with information on the incident should contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

