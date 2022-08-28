Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gone in 30 years? The Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change
Occasionally at night, if the weather's bad when she walks her dog along the waterfront, Georgina Salt admits feeling a little "frisson" at the vulnerability of her exposed Welsh village. "We had even Welsh residents coming back to us saying 'I do sometimes think that we're being targeted because it's a mainly English community'," said Salt.
Banks battle back-to-office fatigue with ping pong, snacks, indoor gardens
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Finance bosses are offering more incentives, including free meals, ping pong and "contemplative spaces" as they battle to get staff back to the office, while concerns about the cost and value of commuting to work weigh on attendance worldwide.
