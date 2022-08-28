Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
A look at bad gameday weather for Iowa State Cyclones
Abbott says other sanctuary cities should be prepared to take in migrants as well. Students reading, math scores down compared to before pandemic. New data shows reading and math scores for students are hitting an all-time low. 40 years since West Des Moines boy disappeared. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's...
KCRG.com
Accomplice in murder of Grinnell man sentenced
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a...
KCRG.com
Charges dropped in Winterset church standoff
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
KCRG.com
New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge open and ready for Cyclone season opener
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University’s new pedestrian bridge is ready for the Cyclone’s football season opener this weekend. The bridge over University Boulevard connects Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots for game days. The university said the newly opened bridge will make pre- and...
Comments / 0