BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Wildlife photographer of the year: Is this ape really cuddling a pet mongoose?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the ape took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother. But that would be unusual - bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt. The intriguing behaviour was photographed by...
BBC
False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten
A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
My ‘Parasite’-style apartment was like a five-star hotel
Hundreds of thousands of people in South Korea live in tiny underground apartments, made famous by the Oscar-winning film Parasite. They are a symbol of the country’s growing inequality and housing crisis. Seoul is now promising to get rid of the flats known as banjiha, after four people drowned...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
Louise Minchin remembers Bill Turnbull: ‘He always was kind with his time’
Louise Minchin has praised Bill Turnbull for being “kind with his time” as she revealed he was one of the first people she consulted when she decided to leave BBC Breakfast.She was among the names appearing on the programme on Friday morning to pay tribute to the show’s former presenter, who died aged 66 on August 31 after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”.Minchin, who first appeared on the broadcaster’s flagship morning news show in 200l, said farewell to BBC Breakfast in September 2021, while Turnbull signed off from the sofa in 2016 after 15 years.'He took that...
BBC
East Yorkshire climate change consultation launched
People living and working in East Yorkshire are being asked to contribute to the local authority's response to climate change. Drop-in sessions in September will allow attendees to get a first look at East Riding of Yorkshire Council's (ERYC) draft Climate Change Strategy. Residents will also be offered the chance...
