ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

4Star Politics: Missouri’s special session and one fewer candidate

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCocr_0hYfqzDy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Wood drops out of the Senate race in Missouri, and Gov. Parson has called for a special session that starts the day after Labor Day.

David Kimball, a Political Science Professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling from the Kansas City Star. Learn what he thinks about Wood’s decision.

“While some Republican voters may have had a problem supporting Eric Greitens for that U.S. Senate race, the vast majority of Republicans will easily support Eric Schmitt. Mr. Wood’s path to victory was narrowed substantially,” Kimball said.

Kansas democrats propose plan to address education costs

Then, hear from Jonathan Shorman, political reporter at the Kansas City Star. He weighs in on how the special session for tax cuts could impact Missouri.

“He has a couple things going in his favor. The biggest thing is that the state is doing very well financially, so it’s a lot easier to make the case fiscally for a tax cut at this moment than it would have been just a few years ago. The other thing is he really put a lot of time and energy into kind of preparing a path for this special session over the course of the summer, not in a flashy way, but every week on his pubic schedule there are one or two meetings where he’s meeting with various groups of lawmakers across the state about this upcoming special session,” Shoreman said.

Hear what else our experts expect to see in the coming months by watching the full episode of 4Star Politics in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics , a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Special Session#U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats#The Kansas City Star
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
IOWA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy